Go
Cambrense Cafe & Restaurant image
Seafood
Sandwiches

Cambrense Cafe & Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

116 Reviews

$$

4 New Park Ave

Hartford, CT 06105

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4 New Park Ave, Hartford CT 06105

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Chosen 1 Seafood - Hartford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Piggy's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jar & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cambrense Cafe & Restaurant

orange star4.4 • 116 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston