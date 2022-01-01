Seafood
Sandwiches
Cambrense Cafe & Restaurant
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
116 Reviews
$$
4 New Park Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
4 New Park Ave, Hartford CT 06105
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Chosen 1 Seafood - Hartford
Come in and enjoy!
Piggy's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Caribe Restaurant - West Hartford
Come in and enjoy!
Jar & Bar
Come in and enjoy!