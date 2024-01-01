Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cambria

Go
Cambria restaurants
Toast

Cambria restaurants that serve salmon

Cambria Pines Lodge Restaurant image

 

Cambria Pines Lodge Restaurant

2905 Burton Dr., Cambria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad (Take out)$22.00
More about Cambria Pines Lodge Restaurant
Item pic

 

Robin's Restaurant

4095 Burton Drive, Cambria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bisque 16oz$18.00
Creamy Salmon soup with leeks, tomatoes, clam juice & fresh dill
(contains shellfish)
Add 4oz Salmon$13.00
Salmon Bisque 8oz$10.00
Creamy Salmon soup with leeks, tomatoes, clam juice & fresh dill
(contains shellfish)
More about Robin's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambria

Calamari

Filet Mignon

Garden Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Cambria to explore

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1976 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1209 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston