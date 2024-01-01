Salmon in Cambria
Cambria restaurants that serve salmon
More about Cambria Pines Lodge Restaurant
Cambria Pines Lodge Restaurant
2905 Burton Dr., Cambria
|Grilled Salmon Salad (Take out)
|$22.00
More about Robin's Restaurant
Robin's Restaurant
4095 Burton Drive, Cambria
|Salmon Bisque 16oz
|$18.00
Creamy Salmon soup with leeks, tomatoes, clam juice & fresh dill
(contains shellfish)
|Add 4oz Salmon
|$13.00
|Salmon Bisque 8oz
|$10.00
Creamy Salmon soup with leeks, tomatoes, clam juice & fresh dill
(contains shellfish)