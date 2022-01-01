Go
Toast

Cambridge Brewing Company

Nationally acclaimed and locally cherished, the Cambridge Brewing Company has been at the forefront of the Pub Brewery movement since our inception in 1989. Our focuses on high quality craft beers and seasonally inspired New England fare have led to numerous accolades and a devoted clientele. Our desire to exceed guest expectations informs and motivates us daily.

1 Kendall Square • $$

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cabbage & jalapeno slaw, basil mayo
Pale Ale BBQ Burger$16.00
beer battered onion rings, American cheese, bacon, iceberg & tomato
Black Bean Chili$8.00
griddled corn bread, sour cream, scallion
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, spicy caesar
Classic Margherita Pizza$16.00
house made mozzarella, basil, hand crushed tomatoes
Thai Noodle Bowl$12.00
peanut sauce, peppers, cabbage, radish, carrots, cilantro, basil, chili crunch
Vegetarian Black Bean Burger$16.00
guacamole, pepperjack, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$11.00
celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
Spring Salad$12.00
little gem lettuce, radishes, asparagus & peas, fried shallots, tripel threat vinaigrette
Smashed Patty Double Burger$15.00
shredded iceberg, special sauce, bread & butter pickles, crispy onion strings, cheddar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Kendall Square

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

No reviews yet

An intimate East Cambridge restaurant, bar, and music room currently masquerading as a burger bar.

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Open for take out, delivery, and patio!
7 Days a week! 8am-8pm
Please order online!

State Park

No reviews yet

A neighborhood joint since 2013
•exceptional food
•mixed drinks, beer and wine

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Home to delicous tacos and other tasty treats.
Please note this is the Cambridge location.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston