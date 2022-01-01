Cambridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cambridge

Cambridge's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Cambridge restaurants

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Apple Salad$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
CW Burger$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
The Little Crepe Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

The Little Crepe Cafe

102 Oxford street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Florentine$13.00
Brie Delight$8.00
Cold Brew$3.50
More about The Little Crepe Cafe
Moona image

 

Moona

243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grape Leaves$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
Baklawa$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
Chicken shish tawouk$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
More about Moona
Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Plate$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
Greek$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
Chicken Cutlet$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
More about Dimi's Place
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Bagelsaurus

1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Jumbo$6.50
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Cabot cheddar, mustard butter. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Eggspañola$7.25
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Maplebrook feta, pimenton aioli, parsley gremolata. (shown here w/ added avocado). PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Cold Smoked$10.00
Brown Trading Co. cold smoked salmon (like lox), cream cheese, capers, red onion & dill.
Served sandwich style. Open faced unavailable at this time. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Bagelsaurus
Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

Shanghai Fresh

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A15 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包$9.95
A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$7.95
V02 Sauteed String Bean 干煸四季豆$10.95
More about Shanghai Fresh
Barismo 364 image

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ALT Croissant Sandwich$9.99
fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
Burritos$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted roasted veggies, comes with
fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla
More about Barismo 364
Colette Wine Bistro image

 

Colette Wine Bistro

1924 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Onion Soup$14.00
Blend of caramelized onions cooked in butter and white wine, topped withh toasted croutons and Gruyere cheese
Nutella Mousse$10.00
A French classic of dark chocolate & whipped cream with a hint of Nutella, topped withh strawberry
Baby Kale$14.00
Quinoa, beets, pomegranate, thyme dressing
More about Colette Wine Bistro
Cafe Zing! image

 

Cafe Zing!

25 White St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)$16.00
tomato ricotta pesto croissant!$3.25
Equal Exchange Dark Chocolate Bar ~ Almond$4.00
More about Cafe Zing!
Consumer pic

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maduros$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Yuca Frita$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Ropa Vieja$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.00
Our house tuna melt with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Avocado Toast$9.50
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
More about VESTER
Talulla- Cambridge image

 

Talulla- Cambridge

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef$30.00
Shortrib, Toasted Barley, Shiitake, Broccolini
Housemade Bread$7.00
Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ Honey Butter
Farm Chicken$30.00
Breast, Thigh & Wing, Sweet Potato, Kale
More about Talulla- Cambridge
Lily P's image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mr. Henson$11.00
Iceberg, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
Timmy Tendies
Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.
Classic Chris P$11.00
Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo
More about Lily P's
Riverside Pizza and Seafood image

 

Riverside Pizza and Seafood

305 River Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Steak Onion$9.00
Clam Strip Plate$16.25
Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
More about Riverside Pizza and Seafood
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Oleana image

FRENCH FRIES

Oleana

134 Hampshire St, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (7473 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free
More about Oleana
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Coffee$3.50
Latte$5.00
Chilaquiles$16.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
The Impossible (TM) Burger$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
XL Grocery Box$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Idaho$5.75
Sweet potato tempura. VT
Alaskan$8.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber and scallions. Raw
California$6.50
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber and tobiko. Cooked
More about The Mad Monkfish
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

1782 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Margherita$12.99
Cheese Pizza
Large Margherita$16.99
Cheese Pizza
1/2 Large Margherita$8.50
Cheese Pizza
More about Upper Crust
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Izakaya Ittoku image

 

Izakaya Ittoku

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Omusoba$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
Takoyaki$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
Kara-Age$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tripel Threat 375ml bottle$8.00
Abbey-style strong blonde ale
10% abv
Fried Brussels Sprouts$10.00
curry mayo
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$11.00
celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Bagel$2.15
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
Nova Lox Sandwich$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
Latkes (hot from the kitchen)$8.50
3 potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce (gluten free)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
Shabu & Mein image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Rangoon$10.00
[4 pcs]
Vegetarian Ramen$16.00
Your choice of soup noodles with napa, spinach, enoki mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms, and assorted tofu in a mushroom soup
Curry Ramen$18.00
Shrimp, fish cake, corn, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, and seaweed in a curry soup
More about Shabu & Mein
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deli Special$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Sebastians
Artifact Cider Project image

 

Artifact Cider Project

438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunar New Year - Meal Kit for 2 - PRE-ORDER ONLY$60.88
Our food partners at Mimi's Chuka Diner have put together a delicious meal kit for the Lunar New Year. The kit includes:
- Shiitake and scallion longevity noodles
- Mochiko lemon pepper half chicken
- Mimi's butter mochi with matcha creme anglaise
- a 4-pack of Artifact limited release ciders, paired with the dishes
THESE KITS ARE FOR PRE-ORDER ONLY!
PICK UP TUESDAY 2/1 starting at 4:30pm.
Slow Down (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 6.0% | Fresh, citrusy, and dry | 100% Northeast McIntosh
By Any Other Name (4-Pack)$14.00
ABV 6.0% | Dry, crisp, and pink | Made with blueberries
More about Artifact Cider Project
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square image

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Tossed in red state sauce. Includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pimento Cheese, Ranch, LTO
Pit Crew$30.00
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Nirvana image

 

Nirvana

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Hakka Noodles$15.00
Tandoori Duck Masala$22.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
More about Nirvana

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cambridge

Cookies

Egg Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Cappuccino

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Brownies

Muffins

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston