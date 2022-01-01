Cambridge restaurants you'll love
Cambridge's top cuisines
Must-try Cambridge restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spinach & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
|CW Burger
|$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
|Roasted Turkey
|$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
SANDWICHES • CREPES
The Little Crepe Cafe
102 Oxford street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Florentine
|$13.00
|Brie Delight
|$8.00
|Cold Brew
|$3.50
Moona
243 Hampshire St,, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Grape Leaves
|$12.00
6 of them with a side of yogurt. They are vegan and vegetarian without the yogurt.
|Baklawa
|$2.00
Walnuts, phyllo, butter, simple syrup
|Chicken shish tawouk
|$16.00
Tahini sauce, shallots, parsley, served with rice, salad, and bread.
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
|Greek
|$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
|Chicken Cutlet
|$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Bagelsaurus
1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Classic Jumbo
|$6.50
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Cabot cheddar, mustard butter. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|Eggspañola
|$7.25
Organic over-medium jumbo egg, Maplebrook feta, pimenton aioli, parsley gremolata. (shown here w/ added avocado). PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|Cold Smoked
|$10.00
Brown Trading Co. cold smoked salmon (like lox), cream cheese, capers, red onion & dill.
Served sandwich style. Open faced unavailable at this time. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
NOODLES
Shanghai Fresh
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|A15 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包
|$9.95
|A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$7.95
|V02 Sauteed String Bean 干煸四季豆
|$10.95
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Popular items
|ALT Croissant Sandwich
|$9.99
fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
|Burritos
|$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted roasted veggies, comes with
fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla
Colette Wine Bistro
1924 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Onion Soup
|$14.00
Blend of caramelized onions cooked in butter and white wine, topped withh toasted croutons and Gruyere cheese
|Nutella Mousse
|$10.00
A French classic of dark chocolate & whipped cream with a hint of Nutella, topped withh strawberry
|Baby Kale
|$14.00
Quinoa, beets, pomegranate, thyme dressing
Cafe Zing!
25 White St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)
|$16.00
|tomato ricotta pesto croissant!
|$3.25
|Equal Exchange Dark Chocolate Bar ~ Almond
|$4.00
TAPAS
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maduros
|$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Yuca Frita
|$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Ropa Vieja
|$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house tuna melt with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
Talulla- Cambridge
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Beef
|$30.00
Shortrib, Toasted Barley, Shiitake, Broccolini
|Housemade Bread
|$7.00
Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ Honey Butter
|Farm Chicken
|$30.00
Breast, Thigh & Wing, Sweet Potato, Kale
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Mr. Henson
|$11.00
Iceberg, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
|Timmy Tendies
Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.
|Classic Chris P
|$11.00
Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo
Riverside Pizza and Seafood
305 River Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sm Steak Onion
|$9.00
|Clam Strip Plate
|$16.25
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.50
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
FRENCH FRIES
Oleana
134 Hampshire St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato & Lamb Moussaka
|$16.00
Kasseri cheese, crispy brussels sprouts. Nut free
|Broccoli & Kohlrabi Borek
|$14.00
Tomato brown butter, yogurt, Turkish spices.
|Shaved Winter Vegetable Salad
|$14.00
Shaved winter vegetables, pepperoncini vinaigrette, kalamata olives, shanklish. Gluten free, nut free
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Hot Coffee
|$3.50
|Latte
|$5.00
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
|The Impossible (TM) Burger
|$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
|XL Grocery Box
|$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Idaho
|$5.75
Sweet potato tempura. VT
|Alaskan
|$8.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber and scallions. Raw
|California
|$6.50
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber and tobiko. Cooked
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
1782 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Small Margherita
|$12.99
Cheese Pizza
|Large Margherita
|$16.99
Cheese Pizza
|1/2 Large Margherita
|$8.50
Cheese Pizza
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Omusoba
|$12.00
Yakisoba noodles wrapped in an Omelette
|Takoyaki
|$4.00
Fried Octopus balls (Mentai-Mayo/Scallion-Mayo/Grated Radish Ponzu)
|Kara-Age
|$8.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tripel Threat 375ml bottle
|$8.00
Abbey-style strong blonde ale
10% abv
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
curry mayo
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
celery, carrots, buttermilk bleu cheese dressing
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Build Your Bagel
|$2.15
Click for "Build-a-Bagel" options or keep scrolling for our favorite bagel sandwiches.
|Nova Lox Sandwich
|$13.00
Nova lox on your choice of bagel with dill cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onions
|Latkes (hot from the kitchen)
|$8.50
3 potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce (gluten free)
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Lobster Rangoon
|$10.00
[4 pcs]
|Vegetarian Ramen
|$16.00
Your choice of soup noodles with napa, spinach, enoki mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, king oyster mushrooms, and assorted tofu in a mushroom soup
|Curry Ramen
|$18.00
Shrimp, fish cake, corn, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, and seaweed in a curry soup
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Deli Special
|$6.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Chicken Caesar
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
|Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Artifact Cider Project
438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Lunar New Year - Meal Kit for 2 - PRE-ORDER ONLY
|$60.88
Our food partners at Mimi's Chuka Diner have put together a delicious meal kit for the Lunar New Year. The kit includes:
- Shiitake and scallion longevity noodles
- Mochiko lemon pepper half chicken
- Mimi's butter mochi with matcha creme anglaise
- a 4-pack of Artifact limited release ciders, paired with the dishes
THESE KITS ARE FOR PRE-ORDER ONLY!
PICK UP TUESDAY 2/1 starting at 4:30pm.
|Slow Down (4-Pack)
|$12.00
ABV 6.0% | Fresh, citrusy, and dry | 100% Northeast McIntosh
|By Any Other Name (4-Pack)
|$14.00
ABV 6.0% | Dry, crisp, and pink | Made with blueberries
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Tossed in red state sauce. Includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pimento Cheese, Ranch, LTO
|Pit Crew
|$30.00
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin