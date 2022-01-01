Cambridge American restaurants you'll love

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Apple Salad$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
CW Burger$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
Talulla- Cambridge image

 

Talulla- Cambridge

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef$30.00
Shortrib, Toasted Barley, Shiitake, Broccolini
Housemade Bread$7.00
Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ Honey Butter
Farm Chicken$30.00
Breast, Thigh & Wing, Sweet Potato, Kale
More about Talulla- Cambridge
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
The Impossible (TM) Burger$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
XL Grocery Box$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
maple kouign amann$4.00
combining France and New England. a laminated dough is rolled with butter, maple sugar, and a sprinkle of salt.
BLT sandwich$13.00
applewood bacon, red gem lettuce, tomatoes, miso mayo.
salted toffee chip cookie$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Za Cambridge & Evoo image

 

Za Cambridge & Evoo

350 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cucumber Salad$12.50
Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Radish, Potato Salad, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
Portobello Specialty$15.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese
Old School Potato Specialty$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
More about Za Cambridge & Evoo
Pammy's image

 

Pammy's

928 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pammy's Bolognese Sauce$21.00
Like a lot of the food at Pammy's, our bolognese builds on tradition in ways that are surprising and delicious. We've respected the Old World approach to this legendary sauce by procuring four types of meats from the best possible sources, then slowly cooking them with garlic, herbs, red wine, Italian tomatoes, and cream so they become golden brown and meltingly tender. We finish it with Gochujang to give it a spicy kick of umami that'll entice you to eat it in ways Nonna might not approve of.
This is a 16oz jar filled with a perishable item that must be refrigerated.
Pammy's Umami Marinara Sauce$18.00
16 Oz Jar filled with our special raw red sauce made from two types of tomatoes. One from the farmlands of Northern Italy and the other marinated and roasted in our restaurant kitchen. It is bright, sweet, and powerful, with hints of toasted garlic and basil throughout. Equally at home with pizza, intertwined with pasta, or between the layers of a lasagna, there is no other jarred sauce like it.
Ingredients: Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Shoyu, Honey, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Rice Wine Vinegar.
*this is a perishable item and should be consumed within a few days*
Pammy’s House Meyer Limoncello (500ml)$30.00
Friends, it is delicious. We use Meyer lemons to create a layer of complexity with notes of garden herbs and citrus curd. Serve it cold as a digestif, or soak a cake, or pour it over a nice gelato.
More about Pammy's
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burger$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
Fried Calamari$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
Veggie Burger$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

CATALYST RESTAURANT

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan-Roasted Blue Cod$32.00
bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage
Potato Leek Soup$12.00
Salsa Verde, Potato Leak Truffle Salad
Fish Tacos$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
More about CATALYST RESTAURANT
Forage - Cambridge image

 

Forage - Cambridge

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuesday Wine Dinner for 2$150.00
A tasting menu to share paired with wine.
Check out our social media pages @foragecambridge for wine details & menus
Chive Spaetzle$20.00
Smoked Beef Heart, Dehydrated Roxbury Russet Apples
Iggy's Bread$9.00
With House Condiments
More about Forage - Cambridge
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
More about State Park
Cloud and Spirits image

 

Cloud and Spirits

795 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pandan Custard$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
Classic Italia Twist Sandwich$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.
More about Cloud and Spirits
Craigie On Main image

 

Craigie On Main

853 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (6640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whole-Roasted Chicken Dinner (for two)$52.00
(please allow one hour to prepare)
THIS WEEK: BBQ Rubbed and Smoked Spatchcock Chicken, served with Togarashi French Fries, Roasted Broccoli di Ciccio, Red Chile Sauce
The Chef's Whim (for two)$90.00
It's the best bargain in town - an incredible value surprise meal for two! Please note at this time we are only able to accommodate the dietary restrictions listed.
Togarashi Fries$8.00
served with housemade mace ketchup
More about Craigie On Main
Newtowne Grille Cambridge image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Newtowne Grille Cambridge

1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.1 (351 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
CHICKEN PARM SUB$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
More about Newtowne Grille Cambridge
The Dial image

 

The Dial

907 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Fried Chicken Wings$11.00
gochujang glaze, toasted sesame
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
fish sauce, chili-lime glaze
Vada Pav$14.00
(vegetarian) brioche bun, cilantro chutney, tamarind
More about The Dial
Banner pic

 

Drifters Tale

1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$9.00
sour cream & charred onion dip, chives
Chickpea Fritters$10.00
spicy avocado piccalili sauce
Tale Burger$18.00
painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
More about Drifters Tale
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
French Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
More about Russell House Tavern
Patty Chen's Dumpling Room image

 

Patty Chen's Dumpling Room

907 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taipei Gotye$8.50
Steamed
Nutella & Banana$6.00
Pan-fried with powdered sugar and cinnamon
Pork Bao$8.50
Pan-seared with pork and cabbage
More about Patty Chen's Dumpling Room
Club Passim image

FRENCH FRIES

Club Passim

26 Church Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Passim Burger$17.00
More about Club Passim
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh Fish & Chips wrapped up and ready to be eaten on the go.
Smoked Salmon Linguini$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

