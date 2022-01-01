Cambridge American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cambridge
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spinach & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
|CW Burger
|$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
|Roasted Turkey
|$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
Talulla- Cambridge
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Beef
|$30.00
Shortrib, Toasted Barley, Shiitake, Broccolini
|Housemade Bread
|$7.00
Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ Honey Butter
|Farm Chicken
|$30.00
Breast, Thigh & Wing, Sweet Potato, Kale
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
|The Impossible (TM) Burger
|$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
|XL Grocery Box
|$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|maple kouign amann
|$4.00
combining France and New England. a laminated dough is rolled with butter, maple sugar, and a sprinkle of salt.
|BLT sandwich
|$13.00
applewood bacon, red gem lettuce, tomatoes, miso mayo.
|salted toffee chip cookie
|$4.00
you can't go wrong, a chocolate chip cookie with the wonderful addition of salted toffee
Za Cambridge & Evoo
350 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Cucumber Salad
|$12.50
Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Radish, Potato Salad, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
|Portobello Specialty
|$15.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese
|Old School Potato Specialty
|$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
Pammy's
928 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pammy's Bolognese Sauce
|$21.00
Like a lot of the food at Pammy's, our bolognese builds on tradition in ways that are surprising and delicious. We've respected the Old World approach to this legendary sauce by procuring four types of meats from the best possible sources, then slowly cooking them with garlic, herbs, red wine, Italian tomatoes, and cream so they become golden brown and meltingly tender. We finish it with Gochujang to give it a spicy kick of umami that'll entice you to eat it in ways Nonna might not approve of.
This is a 16oz jar filled with a perishable item that must be refrigerated.
|Pammy's Umami Marinara Sauce
|$18.00
16 Oz Jar filled with our special raw red sauce made from two types of tomatoes. One from the farmlands of Northern Italy and the other marinated and roasted in our restaurant kitchen. It is bright, sweet, and powerful, with hints of toasted garlic and basil throughout. Equally at home with pizza, intertwined with pasta, or between the layers of a lasagna, there is no other jarred sauce like it.
Ingredients: Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Shoyu, Honey, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Rice Wine Vinegar.
*this is a perishable item and should be consumed within a few days*
|Pammy’s House Meyer Limoncello (500ml)
|$30.00
Friends, it is delicious. We use Meyer lemons to create a layer of complexity with notes of garden herbs and citrus curd. Serve it cold as a digestif, or soak a cake, or pour it over a nice gelato.
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Burger
|$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Served with lemon aioli
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
CATALYST RESTAURANT
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pan-Roasted Blue Cod
|$32.00
bacon, mussels, local clams, olive oil crushed potatoes, chowder herb nage
|Potato Leek Soup
|$12.00
Salsa Verde, Potato Leak Truffle Salad
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
Forage - Cambridge
5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tuesday Wine Dinner for 2
|$150.00
A tasting menu to share paired with wine.
Check out our social media pages @foragecambridge for wine details & menus
|Chive Spaetzle
|$20.00
Smoked Beef Heart, Dehydrated Roxbury Russet Apples
|Iggy's Bread
|$9.00
With House Condiments
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
Cloud and Spirits
795 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pandan Custard
|$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
|Classic Italia Twist Sandwich
|$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
|16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew
|$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.
Craigie On Main
853 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Whole-Roasted Chicken Dinner (for two)
|$52.00
(please allow one hour to prepare)
THIS WEEK: BBQ Rubbed and Smoked Spatchcock Chicken, served with Togarashi French Fries, Roasted Broccoli di Ciccio, Red Chile Sauce
|The Chef's Whim (for two)
|$90.00
It's the best bargain in town - an incredible value surprise meal for two! Please note at this time we are only able to accommodate the dietary restrictions listed.
|Togarashi Fries
|$8.00
served with housemade mace ketchup
Newtowne Grille Cambridge
1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
|FISH & CHIPS
|$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
The Dial
907 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Korean Fried Chicken Wings
|$11.00
gochujang glaze, toasted sesame
|Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
fish sauce, chili-lime glaze
|Vada Pav
|$14.00
(vegetarian) brioche bun, cilantro chutney, tamarind
Drifters Tale
1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$9.00
sour cream & charred onion dip, chives
|Chickpea Fritters
|$10.00
spicy avocado piccalili sauce
|Tale Burger
|$18.00
painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
Patty Chen's Dumpling Room
907 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Taipei Gotye
|$8.50
Steamed
|Nutella & Banana
|$6.00
Pan-fried with powdered sugar and cinnamon
|Pork Bao
|$8.50
Pan-seared with pork and cabbage
Club Passim
26 Church Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Passim Burger
|$17.00
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
|Smoked Salmon Linguini
|$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream