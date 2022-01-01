Cambridge bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Cambridge

Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
FLOUR MASS AVE image

 

FLOUR MASS AVE

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
grilled cauliflower melt$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
FLOUR ERIE ST image

 

FLOUR ERIE ST

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
cappuccino$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
bittersweet chocolate brownie$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Geno's Egg Sandwich$8.00
Halloumi, feta butter, tomato concasse, zhoug, Aleppo brioche. Serves one
Walnut Baklava$2.00
Honey and cinnamon syrup. One piece
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Garlic sauce, greens, pickles. Serves one
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST image

 

FLOUR MT AUBURN ST

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chopped greek salad$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
coffee$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
The Burrizo$7.25
chorizo, egg, brown rice + quinoa, pepper jack, pickled chilis, fresno, flour tortilla
Here's Your BLT$11.50
four slices of bacon, romaine, slow roasted tomatoes, spicy aioli, housemade sweet potato bread
LASAISON BAKERY image

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pain Au Raisins$5.20
Orange-Rum
Feta-Za'tar Scones$4.90
Brown Butter Choc-Chip Cookie$3.50
Hi Rise Bread Company image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple Pecan Scone$3.50
This everyday Hi-Rise classic is back! as always, it features New Hampshire maple syrup and is loaded with toasted Texas pecans
Lil' Brekkie$4.00
hard boiled Maine Family Farms egg, baby arugula, goat cheese, mayo on a challah slider roll
Cheddar Snail$3.75
Cabot cheddar cheese rolled into sourdough
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

3 Brattle Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
