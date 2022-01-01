Cambridge bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Cambridge
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about FLOUR MASS AVE
FLOUR MASS AVE
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|grilled cauliflower melt
|$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR ERIE ST
FLOUR ERIE ST
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
|bittersweet chocolate brownie
|$4.50
super rich and chocolatey made with One Mighty Mill whole wheat flour and Tcho chocolate
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Geno's Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Halloumi, feta butter, tomato concasse, zhoug, Aleppo brioche. Serves one
|Walnut Baklava
|$2.00
Honey and cinnamon syrup. One piece
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
Garlic sauce, greens, pickles. Serves one
More about FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|chopped greek salad
|$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
|coffee
|$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
|The Burrizo
|$7.25
chorizo, egg, brown rice + quinoa, pepper jack, pickled chilis, fresno, flour tortilla
|Here's Your BLT
|$11.50
four slices of bacon, romaine, slow roasted tomatoes, spicy aioli, housemade sweet potato bread
More about LASAISON BAKERY
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pain Au Raisins
|$5.20
Orange-Rum
|Feta-Za'tar Scones
|$4.90
|Brown Butter Choc-Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maple Pecan Scone
|$3.50
This everyday Hi-Rise classic is back! as always, it features New Hampshire maple syrup and is loaded with toasted Texas pecans
|Lil' Brekkie
|$4.00
hard boiled Maine Family Farms egg, baby arugula, goat cheese, mayo on a challah slider roll
|Cheddar Snail
|$3.75
Cabot cheddar cheese rolled into sourdough