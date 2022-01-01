Cambridge bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cambridge
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Spinach & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
|CW Burger
|$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
|Roasted Turkey
|$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
TAPAS
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maduros
|$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Yuca Frita
|$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
|Ropa Vieja
|$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Mr. Henson
|$11.00
Iceberg, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
|Timmy Tendies
Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.
|Classic Chris P
|$11.00
Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
|The Impossible (TM) Burger
|$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
|XL Grocery Box
|$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
Nirvana
1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Vegetable Hakka Noodles
|$15.00
|Tandoori Duck Masala
|$22.00
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$17.00
TACOS
Naco Taco
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tacos (Any 3 Per Order)
|$15.00
Includes any three tacos
|Ahogada Torta
|$13.00
Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth
|Tacos (Any 2 Per Order)
|$10.00
Includes any two tacos
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|VERACRUZ FISH TACO
|$5.50
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage
|EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO
|$10.00
Dallas spicy beef, chili con queso, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, tostada shell, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with "fuego sauce"
Can be made vegetarian with refried beans and ranchero sauce in place of dallas spicy beef.
|CARNITAS PORK TACO
|$5.00
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortilla
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Double Smash Burger
|$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
Forage - Cambridge
5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tuesday Wine Dinner for 2
|$150.00
A tasting menu to share paired with wine.
Check out our social media pages @foragecambridge for wine details & menus
|Chive Spaetzle
|$20.00
Smoked Beef Heart, Dehydrated Roxbury Russet Apples
|Iggy's Bread
|$9.00
With House Condiments
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
Cloud and Spirits
795 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pandan Custard
|$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
|Classic Italia Twist Sandwich
|$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
|16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew
|$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.
Craigie On Main
853 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Whole-Roasted Chicken Dinner (for two)
|$52.00
(please allow one hour to prepare)
THIS WEEK: BBQ Rubbed and Smoked Spatchcock Chicken, served with Togarashi French Fries, Roasted Broccoli di Ciccio, Red Chile Sauce
|The Chef's Whim (for two)
|$90.00
It's the best bargain in town - an incredible value surprise meal for two! Please note at this time we are only able to accommodate the dietary restrictions listed.
|Togarashi Fries
|$8.00
served with housemade mace ketchup
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Newtowne Grille Cambridge
1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
|FISH & CHIPS
|$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
Drifters Tale
1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$9.00
sour cream & charred onion dip, chives
|Chickpea Fritters
|$10.00
spicy avocado piccalili sauce
|Tale Burger
|$18.00
painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
Little Donkey - Cambridge
505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE
|Popular items
|Shanghai Boar Lumpia
|$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
|BANGKOK STREET NOODLES
|$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
|Buttercup Squash Salad
|$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ATWOOD'S TAVERN
877 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$15.00
Gouda, Bacon, Fried Onions, Pickles, House BBQ Sauce
|Mayflower Chicken Wings (8)
|$15.00
Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard w/ Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese
|Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Swiss, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Aioli
Saloniki
24 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Plate
|$14.59
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
|Despena Pita
|$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder , greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Stoked Pizza Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Popular items
|Veggie (12 inch)
|$17.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
|Sausage & Onion (12 inch)
|$17.00
italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
|Honey Bacon Bianca (12 inch)
|$18.00
bacon, ricotta, garlic, green peppers, mozzarella, mike's hot honey.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Miracle of Science Bar + Grill
321 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
98 Winthrop St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Fresh Fish & Chips wrapped up and ready to be eaten on the go.
|Smoked Salmon Linguini
|$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream