Cambridge bars & lounges you'll love

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach & Apple Salad$14.00
Avocado, Revival Granola, Feta, Balsamic Vin
CW Burger$25.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Shrettuce, Secret Sauce,
Duck Fat Fries
Roasted Turkey$15.50
Bacon, Avocado, Arugula, Pesto Aioli, Whole Wheat Bread
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
Consumer pic

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Maduros$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Yuca Frita$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Ropa Vieja$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
Lily P's image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mr. Henson$11.00
Iceberg, Bacon, & Ranch Dressing
Timmy Tendies
Choice of Nashville Style Hot, Black Pepper Honey, Or Original.
Classic Chris P$11.00
Iceberg, Tomato, and Mayo
More about Lily P's
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar image

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing (no anchovies) and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
The Impossible (TM) Burger$16.00
An impossibly delicious vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, Americana sauce (vegannaise, sriracha, ketchup) and potato chips
XL Grocery Box$60.00
A note on the contents of this kit:
We selected items and quantities based on guidance from Chelsea Collaborative, and from feedback from other restaurants who provide similar resources to other organizations such as La Communidad. This box includes ~60 LB of food:
Everything in Regular Grocery Box, PLUS:
#10 Can Crushed Tomato
#10 Can Crushed Tomatillo
4 LB Dried Pasta
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Nirvana image

 

Nirvana

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Hakka Noodles$15.00
Tandoori Duck Masala$22.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
More about Nirvana
Naco Taco image

TACOS

Naco Taco

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos (Any 3 Per Order)$15.00
Includes any three tacos
Ahogada Torta$13.00
Pulled pork, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, cilantro aioli, and guajillo chile broth
Tacos (Any 2 Per Order)$10.00
Includes any two tacos
More about Naco Taco
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VERACRUZ FISH TACO$5.50
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage
EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO$10.00
Dallas spicy beef, chili con queso, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, tostada shell, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with "fuego sauce"
Can be made vegetarian with refried beans and ranchero sauce in place of dallas spicy beef.
CARNITAS PORK TACO$5.00
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortilla
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Smash Burger$15.00
American Cheese, Special Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Potato Roll
Fish & Chips$22.00
Frites, Slaw, Tartar Sauce
Clam Chowder$10.00
Bacon, Seasoned Oyster Crackers
More about The Hourly Oyster
Forage - Cambridge image

 

Forage - Cambridge

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuesday Wine Dinner for 2$150.00
A tasting menu to share paired with wine.
Check out our social media pages @foragecambridge for wine details & menus
Chive Spaetzle$20.00
Smoked Beef Heart, Dehydrated Roxbury Russet Apples
Iggy's Bread$9.00
With House Condiments
More about Forage - Cambridge
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$12.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. Panko-fried chicken breast, cabbage, house made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake, and mayo on a brioche bun.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$24.00
Inspired by Prince’s in Nashville, a three-piece buttermilk-brined chicken dinner (drumstick, thigh, and bone-in breast) tossed in our Nashville HOT sauce & served with long-cooked collard greens and bread and butter pickles. Not sure about the heat? Get the sauce on the side or add a side of blue cheese! *Hot chicken does contain pork lard in it's production.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, charred poblano ranch, crispy shallots and cilantro
More about State Park
Cloud and Spirits image

 

Cloud and Spirits

795 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pandan Custard$3.95
Pandan Custard topped with a coconut cream & sesame.
Classic Italia Twist Sandwich$10.00
Proscuitto, Mortadella, Black Forest Ham, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, Pâté, Green Papaya, Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, all on a toasted baguette.
16 Hour Cambodian Cold Brew$4.00
16 Hour Cold Brew Coffee served with a condensed milk drizzle.
More about Cloud and Spirits
Craigie On Main image

 

Craigie On Main

853 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (6640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whole-Roasted Chicken Dinner (for two)$52.00
(please allow one hour to prepare)
THIS WEEK: BBQ Rubbed and Smoked Spatchcock Chicken, served with Togarashi French Fries, Roasted Broccoli di Ciccio, Red Chile Sauce
The Chef's Whim (for two)$90.00
It's the best bargain in town - an incredible value surprise meal for two! Please note at this time we are only able to accommodate the dietary restrictions listed.
Togarashi Fries$8.00
served with housemade mace ketchup
More about Craigie On Main
Newtowne Grille Cambridge image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Newtowne Grille Cambridge

1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.1 (351 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
CHICKEN PARM SUB$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
More about Newtowne Grille Cambridge
Banner pic

 

Drifters Tale

1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$9.00
sour cream & charred onion dip, chives
Chickpea Fritters$10.00
spicy avocado piccalili sauce
Tale Burger$18.00
painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
More about Drifters Tale
Little Donkey - Cambridge image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Little Donkey - Cambridge

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shanghai Boar Lumpia$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
BANGKOK STREET NOODLES$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
Buttercup Squash Salad$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
French Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
More about Russell House Tavern
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse Burger$15.00
Gouda, Bacon, Fried Onions, Pickles, House BBQ Sauce
Mayflower Chicken Wings (8)$15.00
Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard w/ Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese
Mushroom Burger$15.00
Swiss, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Aioli
More about ATWOOD'S TAVERN
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki

24 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Plate$14.59
Lemon-oregano grilled chicken, lemon potatoes, small Greek salad (chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & feta), and tzatziki served with a just-made pita
Despena Pita$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder , greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
More about Saloniki
Stoked Pizza Cambridge image

 

Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie (12 inch)$17.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Sausage & Onion (12 inch)$17.00
italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Honey Bacon Bianca (12 inch)$18.00
bacon, ricotta, garlic, green peppers, mozzarella, mike's hot honey.
More about Stoked Pizza Cambridge
Miracle of Science Bar + Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Miracle of Science Bar + Grill

321 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (736 reviews)
Takeout
More about Miracle of Science Bar + Grill
Senses Restaurant image

 

Senses Restaurant

650 E Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Senses Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod with a side of Golden Fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
Fresh Fish & Chips wrapped up and ready to be eaten on the go.
Smoked Salmon Linguini$26.00
marinated tomatoes and parmesan cream
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021
Restaurant banner

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
More about The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

