Cambridge burger restaurants you'll love

Riverside Pizza and Seafood
305 River Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sm Steak Onion
|$9.00
|Clam Strip Plate
|$16.25
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mainely Burgers
704 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|The Maine-Ah!
|$9.99
Smashed grass fed beef patty, sliced green apple, sauteed onions, maple mayo, and bacon.
|The Spicy
|$9.99
fried egg, spicy thai mayo, pickled red onions, lettuce, and cheddar cheese
|Onion Rings
|$6.49
Beer Battered thick cut onion rings - contain gluten and soy
HAMBURGERS
Charlie's Kitchen
10 Eliot Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|CHICKEN KEBOB
|$15.00
Allergens:
Meat : None
Check for the ingredients.
Check for the sides.
|HOMEMADE CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
ALLERGENS: EGG, MILK,SESAME , SOY, WHEAT
|Chef’s Favorite
|$12.00
ALLERGENS: NONE IN THE MEAT
MAYO ::: SOY , EGG
BREAD : WHEAT, SOY, SESAME SEEDS
Check for the sides
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
ATWOOD'S TAVERN
877 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Burger
|$15.00
Gouda, Bacon, Fried Onions, Pickles, House BBQ Sauce
|Mayflower Chicken Wings (8)
|$15.00
Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard w/ Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese
|Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Swiss, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Aioli