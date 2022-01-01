Cambridge cafés you'll love

The Little Crepe Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

The Little Crepe Cafe

102 Oxford street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Florentine$13.00
Brie Delight$8.00
Cold Brew$3.50
More about The Little Crepe Cafe
Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Plate$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
Greek$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
Chicken Cutlet$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
More about Dimi's Place
Barismo 364 image

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ALT Croissant Sandwich$9.99
fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
Burritos$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted roasted veggies, comes with
fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla
More about Barismo 364
Cafe Zing! image

 

Cafe Zing!

25 White St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)$16.00
tomato ricotta pesto croissant!$3.25
Equal Exchange Dark Chocolate Bar ~ Almond$4.00
More about Cafe Zing!
VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.00
Our house tuna melt with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Avocado Toast$9.50
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
More about VESTER
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Black Sheep Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Black Sheep Bagel Cafe

56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tote Bag$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
Black T-Shirt$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
To Go Coffee Tumbler$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
More about Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
FLOUR MASS AVE image

 

FLOUR MASS AVE

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
grilled cauliflower melt$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
hummus sandwich$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MASS AVE
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST image

 

FLOUR MT AUBURN ST

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
chopped greek salad$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
coffee$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
applewood smoked bacon sandwich$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
The Burrizo$7.25
chorizo, egg, brown rice + quinoa, pepper jack, pickled chilis, fresno, flour tortilla
Here's Your BLT$11.50
four slices of bacon, romaine, slow roasted tomatoes, spicy aioli, housemade sweet potato bread
More about Revival Cafe
Tatte Catering image

 

Tatte Catering

318 Third St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Crunchy Halloumi Salad$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Catering
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Little Egg Sandwich$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
North Eastern$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
Harvard$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw$5.65
Side of Bacon$4.25
Egg+Cheese Sandw$4.00
More about Sweet Touch
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rindge$12.50
Hummus, avocado, cheddar, apple, carrot, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, on 7-grian
North Eastern$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
Sherman$12.75
Hot pastrami, swiss, russian dressing, coleslaw on toasted rye
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Darwin's Ltd.

148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (993 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic B.L.T.$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd. image

 

Darwin's Ltd.

313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cambridge$12.50
Chicken salad with golden raisins, apples and celery, lettuce, a drizzle of honey mustard, tomato on brioche
Rindge$12.50
Hummus, avocado, cheddar, apple, carrot, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, on 7-grian
Classic B.L.T.$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Hi Rise Bread Company image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple Pecan Scone$3.50
This everyday Hi-Rise classic is back! as always, it features New Hampshire maple syrup and is loaded with toasted Texas pecans
Lil' Brekkie$4.00
hard boiled Maine Family Farms egg, baby arugula, goat cheese, mayo on a challah slider roll
Cheddar Snail$3.75
Cabot cheddar cheese rolled into sourdough
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

