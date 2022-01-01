Cambridge cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Cambridge
More about The Little Crepe Cafe
SANDWICHES • CREPES
The Little Crepe Cafe
102 Oxford street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Florentine
|$13.00
|Brie Delight
|$8.00
|Cold Brew
|$3.50
More about Dimi's Place
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
|Greek
|$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
|Chicken Cutlet
|$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
More about Barismo 364
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Popular items
|ALT Croissant Sandwich
|$9.99
fresh avocado, organic spinach, tomato, and muenster cheese on a plain croissant. Served with a side roasted veggie salad.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
|Burritos
|$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted roasted veggies, comes with
fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla
More about Cafe Zing!
Cafe Zing!
25 White St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|4 Pack of Iggys Chocolate Croissants (Copy)
|$16.00
|tomato ricotta pesto croissant!
|$3.25
|Equal Exchange Dark Chocolate Bar ~ Almond
|$4.00
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house tuna melt with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Black Sheep Bagel Cafe
56 John F. Kennedy Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tote Bag
|$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
|Black T-Shirt
|$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
|To Go Coffee Tumbler
|$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
More about FLOUR MASS AVE
FLOUR MASS AVE
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|grilled cauliflower melt
|$11.50
oaxaca cheese, smoked poblano relish, pumpkin seed butter (veg, w/o nuts)*please note grilled sandwiches are assembled in the morning and cannot be modified*
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
|hummus sandwich
|$10.00
hummus, pickled daikon, cucumber, vegan sriracha aioli, carrot, cilantro, mint, thai basil, focaccia (v, w/o nuts)
More about FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
FLOUR MT AUBURN ST
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|chopped greek salad
|$11.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
|coffee
|$3.25
our blended origin coffee is from Guatemala and Ethiopia with notes of caramel, chocolate, and berry.
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$10.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomato aioli, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
More about Revival Cafe
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
|The Burrizo
|$7.25
chorizo, egg, brown rice + quinoa, pepper jack, pickled chilis, fresno, flour tortilla
|Here's Your BLT
|$11.50
four slices of bacon, romaine, slow roasted tomatoes, spicy aioli, housemade sweet potato bread
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
318 Third St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Crunchy Halloumi Salad
|$14.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, seared halloumi cheese, roasted carrots with sesame, raisins, radish, apples, and crunchy almonds in a tahini vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Little Egg Sandwich
|$8.50
Bacon, scrambled egg, cheddar, chipotle aioli, on toasted english muffin
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Harvard
|$11.75
Over medium eggs, bacon, avocado, cheddar on sourdough
More about Sweet Touch
Sweet Touch
241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw
|$5.65
|Side of Bacon
|$4.25
|Egg+Cheese Sandw
|$4.00
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
31 Putnam Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Rindge
|$12.50
Hummus, avocado, cheddar, apple, carrot, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, on 7-grian
|North Eastern
|$11.50
Breakfast burrito: scrambled eggs, chourico, red onion, cheddar, tobasco
|Sherman
|$12.75
Hot pastrami, swiss, russian dressing, coleslaw on toasted rye
More about Darwin's Ltd.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
148 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Classic B.L.T.
|$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
|Latté
Espresso with steamed textured milk.
|Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
More about Darwin's Ltd.
Darwin's Ltd.
313 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Cambridge
|$12.50
Chicken salad with golden raisins, apples and celery, lettuce, a drizzle of honey mustard, tomato on brioche
|Rindge
|$12.50
Hummus, avocado, cheddar, apple, carrot, honey mustard, arugula, tomato, on 7-grian
|Classic B.L.T.
|$10.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on sour dough
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maple Pecan Scone
|$3.50
This everyday Hi-Rise classic is back! as always, it features New Hampshire maple syrup and is loaded with toasted Texas pecans
|Lil' Brekkie
|$4.00
hard boiled Maine Family Farms egg, baby arugula, goat cheese, mayo on a challah slider roll
|Cheddar Snail
|$3.75
Cabot cheddar cheese rolled into sourdough
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame