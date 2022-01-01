Cambridge pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Cambridge
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
|Greek
|$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
|Chicken Cutlet
|$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
Riverside Pizza and Seafood
305 River Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Sm Steak Onion
|$9.00
|Clam Strip Plate
|$16.25
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Upper Crust
1782 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Small Margherita
|$12.99
Cheese Pizza
|Large Margherita
|$16.99
Cheese Pizza
|1/2 Large Margherita
|$8.50
Cheese Pizza
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
|Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Marsala
|$17.99
|Chicken Ziti Broccoli
|$16.99
|Bolognese
|$16.99
Za Cambridge & Evoo
350 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Cucumber Salad
|$12.50
Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Radish, Potato Salad, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
|Portobello Specialty
|$15.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese
|Old School Potato Specialty
|$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Village Kitchen
359 Huron Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$15.95
Breaded Boneless chicken breast topped with our special marinara sauce and mozzarella
|Sm Cheese
|$10.95
A traditional cheese pizza
|Garlic Bread
|$3.25
Toasted garlic, herbs, olive oil with a touch of cheese
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge
|Popular items
|El Hefe
|$25.00
ancho chile sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, pickled red onions, mango, fresh cilantro
|Earth Sprout (vegetarian)
|$23.00
white sauce, smoked mozarella cheese, roasted mushrooms, shaved brussels sprouts, pecorino romano, fresh rosemary
|Sundried Tomato (vegetarian)
|$23.00
sundried tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, evoo, pecorino romano, fresh basil
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Newtowne Grille Cambridge
1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|WINGS
|$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
|CHICKEN PARM SUB
|$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
|FISH & CHIPS
|$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Russell House Tavern
14 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
|French Fries
|$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
Stoked Pizza Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Popular items
|Veggie (12 inch)
|$17.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
|Sausage & Onion (12 inch)
|$17.00
italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
|Honey Bacon Bianca (12 inch)
|$18.00
bacon, ricotta, garlic, green peppers, mozzarella, mike's hot honey.
Sal's Pizza
77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|19” Sal’s Special
|$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
|16” Sweet Chili Chicken
|$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella