Cambridge pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Cambridge

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Plate$12.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
Greek$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
Chicken Cutlet$8.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
Riverside Pizza and Seafood image

 

Riverside Pizza and Seafood

305 River Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Steak Onion$9.00
Clam Strip Plate$16.25
Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
Upper Crust image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Upper Crust

1782 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Margherita$12.99
Cheese Pizza
Large Margherita$16.99
Cheese Pizza
1/2 Large Margherita$8.50
Cheese Pizza
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.75
Barrington Espresso And Steamed Milk. 12oz
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Egg Frittata, Vermont cheddar, and signature Area Four breakfast sausage, on our handmade English muffin
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Frittata and Vermont cheddar on our handmade English muffin
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Marsala$17.99
Chicken Ziti Broccoli$16.99
Bolognese$16.99
Za Cambridge & Evoo image

 

Za Cambridge & Evoo

350 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cucumber Salad$12.50
Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Radish, Potato Salad, Feta Cheese, Fresh Oregano, Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
Portobello Specialty$15.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Goat Cheese
Old School Potato Specialty$14.50
DIced Potato, NH Smokehouse Bacon, Sweet Onion, Potato Cream, Gruyere Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Thyme, Scallion
The Village Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Village Kitchen

359 Huron Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Parmigiana$15.95
Breaded Boneless chicken breast topped with our special marinara sauce and mozzarella
Sm Cheese$10.95
A traditional cheese pizza
Garlic Bread$3.25
Toasted garlic, herbs, olive oil with a touch of cheese
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
El Hefe$25.00
ancho chile sauce, smoked mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, pickled red onions, mango, fresh cilantro
Earth Sprout (vegetarian)$23.00
white sauce, smoked mozarella cheese, roasted mushrooms, shaved brussels sprouts, pecorino romano, fresh rosemary
Sundried Tomato (vegetarian)$23.00
sundried tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, evoo, pecorino romano, fresh basil
Newtowne Grille Cambridge image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Newtowne Grille Cambridge

1945 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.1 (351 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WINGS$13.00
a full pound / choose from: bbq / sweet chili / buffalo / salt and pepper
CHICKEN PARM SUB$13.00
marinara / provolone / toasted
FISH & CHIPS$16.00
Atlantic fried haddock / fries / coleslaw / tartar sauce
Russell House Tavern image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Maple-Sriracha Glaze
French Fries$6.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Garlic Aioli
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pickled Carrots, Scallions, Remoulade, Frisee
Stoked Pizza Cambridge image

 

Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie (12 inch)$17.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Sausage & Onion (12 inch)$17.00
italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Honey Bacon Bianca (12 inch)$18.00
bacon, ricotta, garlic, green peppers, mozzarella, mike's hot honey.
Sal's Pizza image

 

Sal's Pizza

77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
19” Sal’s Special$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
