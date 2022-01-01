Central Square restaurants you'll love

Central Square restaurants
Central Square's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Chinese
Bagels
Must-try Central Square restaurants

Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

Shanghai Fresh

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A15 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包$9.95
A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$7.95
V02 Sauteed String Bean 干煸四季豆$10.95
More about Shanghai Fresh
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Idaho$5.75
Sweet potato tempura. VT
Alaskan$8.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber and scallions. Raw
California$6.50
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber and tobiko. Cooked
More about The Mad Monkfish
Artifact Cider Project image

 

Artifact Cider Project

438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunar New Year - Meal Kit for 2 - PRE-ORDER ONLY$60.88
Our food partners at Mimi's Chuka Diner have put together a delicious meal kit for the Lunar New Year. The kit includes:
- Shiitake and scallion longevity noodles
- Mochiko lemon pepper half chicken
- Mimi's butter mochi with matcha creme anglaise
- a 4-pack of Artifact limited release ciders, paired with the dishes
THESE KITS ARE FOR PRE-ORDER ONLY!
PICK UP TUESDAY 2/1 starting at 4:30pm.
Slow Down (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 6.0% | Fresh, citrusy, and dry | 100% Northeast McIntosh
By Any Other Name (4-Pack)$14.00
ABV 6.0% | Dry, crisp, and pink | Made with blueberries
More about Artifact Cider Project
Pepper Skys image

 

Pepper Skys

20 Pearl St, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tom Kar Soup$4.75
Pad See Ew
Spring Rolls$6.50
More about Pepper Skys
New City Microcreamery Cambridge image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

New City Microcreamery Cambridge

403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
{P} Dipped & Swirled (GESA)
{Q} Cookies N' Cream (GS)
{1} Baklava (NGS)
More about New City Microcreamery Cambridge
Pammy's image

 

Pammy's

928 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pammy's Bolognese Sauce$21.00
Like a lot of the food at Pammy's, our bolognese builds on tradition in ways that are surprising and delicious. We've respected the Old World approach to this legendary sauce by procuring four types of meats from the best possible sources, then slowly cooking them with garlic, herbs, red wine, Italian tomatoes, and cream so they become golden brown and meltingly tender. We finish it with Gochujang to give it a spicy kick of umami that'll entice you to eat it in ways Nonna might not approve of.
This is a 16oz jar filled with a perishable item that must be refrigerated.
Pammy's Umami Marinara Sauce$18.00
16 Oz Jar filled with our special raw red sauce made from two types of tomatoes. One from the farmlands of Northern Italy and the other marinated and roasted in our restaurant kitchen. It is bright, sweet, and powerful, with hints of toasted garlic and basil throughout. Equally at home with pizza, intertwined with pasta, or between the layers of a lasagna, there is no other jarred sauce like it.
Ingredients: Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Shoyu, Honey, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Rice Wine Vinegar.
*this is a perishable item and should be consumed within a few days*
Pammy’s House Meyer Limoncello (500ml)$30.00
Friends, it is delicious. We use Meyer lemons to create a layer of complexity with notes of garden herbs and citrus curd. Serve it cold as a digestif, or soak a cake, or pour it over a nice gelato.
More about Pammy's
Mainely Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mainely Burgers

704 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (1657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Maine-Ah!$9.99
Smashed grass fed beef patty, sliced green apple, sauteed onions, maple mayo, and bacon.
The Spicy$9.99
fried egg, spicy thai mayo, pickled red onions, lettuce, and cheddar cheese
Onion Rings$6.49
Beer Battered thick cut onion rings - contain gluten and soy
More about Mainely Burgers
The Nu Dó Society image

 

The Nu Dó Society

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Roll (4) (vegetarian)$7.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, sweet potatoes.
Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)$11.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
Kee Mao$11.00
Stir-fried Flat Noodle with String Bean, Bamboo,Red Pepper,Onion,Tomato and Basil
More about The Nu Dó Society
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs with plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a flour tortilla
BYO Omelette$7.99
Build Your Own Omelette
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Rangzen Tibetan Place image

SOUPS

Rangzen Tibetan Place

24 Pearl St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (948 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1. Tingmo (Steam bun)$7.25
Steamed flour bun served with dipping sauce.
Vegetable (with Chick Pea Curry Sauce)
Chicken (with Chicken Curry Sauce)
11. Chhasha Momo$15.50
Handmade minced chicken dumplings filled with onion, fresh spinach, cabbage, ginger, and garlic, served with clear broth daikon soup.
38. Shypta... Spicy Beef$16.95
Beef with red & green peppers, long hot pepper sautéed with fresh tomato, onion, ginger & garlic.
More about Rangzen Tibetan Place
The Dial image

 

The Dial

907 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Fried Chicken Wings$11.00
gochujang glaze, toasted sesame
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
fish sauce, chili-lime glaze
Vada Pav$14.00
(vegetarian) brioche bun, cilantro chutney, tamarind
More about The Dial
Little Donkey - Cambridge image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Little Donkey - Cambridge

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shanghai Boar Lumpia$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
BANGKOK STREET NOODLES$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
Buttercup Squash Salad$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
Pai Kin Kao image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Curry
peppers, broccoli, string bean, bamboo.
Red Curry
peppers, bamboo, broccoli, carrots, basil.
Pad Thai
rice noodles, lime juice, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, coconut sugar, peanuts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts.
More about Pai Kin Kao

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Central Square

Curry

Pancakes

Pad See

Pad Thai

Cookies

Cookie Dough

Noodle Soup

Fried Rice

