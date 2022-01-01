Central Square restaurants you'll love
More about Shanghai Fresh
NOODLES
Shanghai Fresh
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|A15 Shanghai Soup Dumplings 上海小笼包
|$9.95
|A20 Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
|$7.95
|V02 Sauteed String Bean 干煸四季豆
|$10.95
More about The Mad Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Idaho
|$5.75
Sweet potato tempura. VT
|Alaskan
|$8.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumber and scallions. Raw
|California
|$6.50
Kanikama, avocado, cucumber and tobiko. Cooked
More about Artifact Cider Project
Artifact Cider Project
438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Lunar New Year - Meal Kit for 2 - PRE-ORDER ONLY
|$60.88
Our food partners at Mimi's Chuka Diner have put together a delicious meal kit for the Lunar New Year. The kit includes:
- Shiitake and scallion longevity noodles
- Mochiko lemon pepper half chicken
- Mimi's butter mochi with matcha creme anglaise
- a 4-pack of Artifact limited release ciders, paired with the dishes
THESE KITS ARE FOR PRE-ORDER ONLY!
PICK UP TUESDAY 2/1 starting at 4:30pm.
|Slow Down (4-Pack)
|$12.00
ABV 6.0% | Fresh, citrusy, and dry | 100% Northeast McIntosh
|By Any Other Name (4-Pack)
|$14.00
ABV 6.0% | Dry, crisp, and pink | Made with blueberries
More about Pepper Skys
Pepper Skys
20 Pearl St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Tom Kar Soup
|$4.75
|Pad See Ew
|Spring Rolls
|$6.50
More about New City Microcreamery Cambridge
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
New City Microcreamery Cambridge
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|{P} Dipped & Swirled (GESA)
|{Q} Cookies N' Cream (GS)
|{1} Baklava (NGS)
More about Pammy's
Pammy's
928 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Popular items
|Pammy's Bolognese Sauce
|$21.00
Like a lot of the food at Pammy's, our bolognese builds on tradition in ways that are surprising and delicious. We've respected the Old World approach to this legendary sauce by procuring four types of meats from the best possible sources, then slowly cooking them with garlic, herbs, red wine, Italian tomatoes, and cream so they become golden brown and meltingly tender. We finish it with Gochujang to give it a spicy kick of umami that'll entice you to eat it in ways Nonna might not approve of.
This is a 16oz jar filled with a perishable item that must be refrigerated.
|Pammy's Umami Marinara Sauce
|$18.00
16 Oz Jar filled with our special raw red sauce made from two types of tomatoes. One from the farmlands of Northern Italy and the other marinated and roasted in our restaurant kitchen. It is bright, sweet, and powerful, with hints of toasted garlic and basil throughout. Equally at home with pizza, intertwined with pasta, or between the layers of a lasagna, there is no other jarred sauce like it.
Ingredients: Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Oregano, Shoyu, Honey, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Rice Wine Vinegar.
*this is a perishable item and should be consumed within a few days*
|Pammy’s House Meyer Limoncello (500ml)
|$30.00
Friends, it is delicious. We use Meyer lemons to create a layer of complexity with notes of garden herbs and citrus curd. Serve it cold as a digestif, or soak a cake, or pour it over a nice gelato.
More about Mainely Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mainely Burgers
704 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Popular items
|The Maine-Ah!
|$9.99
Smashed grass fed beef patty, sliced green apple, sauteed onions, maple mayo, and bacon.
|The Spicy
|$9.99
fried egg, spicy thai mayo, pickled red onions, lettuce, and cheddar cheese
|Onion Rings
|$6.49
Beer Battered thick cut onion rings - contain gluten and soy
More about The Nu Dó Society
The Nu Dó Society
125 River st, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Crispy Roll (4) (vegetarian)
|$7.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, sweet potatoes.
|Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)
|$11.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
|Kee Mao
|$11.00
Stir-fried Flat Noodle with String Bean, Bamboo,Red Pepper,Onion,Tomato and Basil
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs with plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a flour tortilla
|BYO Omelette
|$7.99
Build Your Own Omelette
|Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
"Just" egg and Violife cheese on an English muffin.
More about Rangzen Tibetan Place
SOUPS
Rangzen Tibetan Place
24 Pearl St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|1. Tingmo (Steam bun)
|$7.25
Steamed flour bun served with dipping sauce.
Vegetable (with Chick Pea Curry Sauce)
Chicken (with Chicken Curry Sauce)
|11. Chhasha Momo
|$15.50
Handmade minced chicken dumplings filled with onion, fresh spinach, cabbage, ginger, and garlic, served with clear broth daikon soup.
|38. Shypta... Spicy Beef
|$16.95
Beef with red & green peppers, long hot pepper sautéed with fresh tomato, onion, ginger & garlic.
More about The Dial
The Dial
907 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Korean Fried Chicken Wings
|$11.00
gochujang glaze, toasted sesame
|Brussels Sprouts
|$15.00
fish sauce, chili-lime glaze
|Vada Pav
|$14.00
(vegetarian) brioche bun, cilantro chutney, tamarind
More about Little Donkey - Cambridge
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
Little Donkey - Cambridge
505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE
|Popular items
|Shanghai Boar Lumpia
|$17.00
Filipino style wild board spring rolls, Kalamansi sweet chili
|BANGKOK STREET NOODLES
|$18.00
Pork belly, rice noodles, fried peanuts (add egg +2)
|Buttercup Squash Salad
|$14.00
Red endive, roquefort, walnut, furikake, sherry vinaigrette
More about Pai Kin Kao
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Green Curry
peppers, broccoli, string bean, bamboo.
|Red Curry
peppers, bamboo, broccoli, carrots, basil.
|Pad Thai
rice noodles, lime juice, tamarind sauce, fish sauce, coconut sugar, peanuts, egg, scallions, bean sprouts.