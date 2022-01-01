Central Square restaurants you'll love

Like a lot of the food at Pammy's, our bolognese builds on tradition in ways that are surprising and delicious. We've respected the Old World approach to this legendary sauce by procuring four types of meats from the best possible sources, then slowly cooking them with garlic, herbs, red wine, Italian tomatoes, and cream so they become golden brown and meltingly tender. We finish it with Gochujang to give it a spicy kick of umami that'll entice you to eat it in ways Nonna might not approve of.

This is a 16oz jar filled with a perishable item that must be refrigerated.

