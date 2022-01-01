Chicken curry in Central Square

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken (Dinner) Curry$15.95
Chicken Mango Curry$16.50
Sliced chicken, yellow curry, white onion, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes and mango. Medium spicy.
Chicken Karee Curry$16.95
chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro and jasmine rice. Grandma recipe
More about The Mad Monkfish
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Karee Curry$14.95
Chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro, scallion and jasmine rice.
Chicken Green Curry Ramen$13.95
green curry paste, coconut milk, bean sprouts, peppers string beans, basil.
More about Pai Kin Kao

