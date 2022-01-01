Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken topped with tomato and fresh mozzarella on a Brioche Bun with pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Dial

907 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
iceberg lettuce, garlic aioli, piri piri sauce
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

Little Donkey - Cambridge

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

Avg 4.5 (3197 reviews)
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
green papaya slaw, pickled jalapeños, avocado ranch
