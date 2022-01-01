Chicken sandwiches in Central Square
Central Square restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken topped with tomato and fresh mozzarella on a Brioche Bun with pesto and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about The Dial
The Dial
907 Main Street, Cambridge
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
iceberg lettuce, garlic aioli, piri piri sauce