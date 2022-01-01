Crab rangoon in Central Square
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Cranberry Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
The tangy savor of cranberries, the saltiness of crab+ the rich silkiness of cream cheese.
The Nu Dó Society
125 River st, Cambridge
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$8.00
The filling is made with a combination of cream cheese, crab meat or imitation crab meat, scallions or onion, garlic, and other flavorings.A small amount of the filling is wrapped in each Chinese wonton wrapper.