Crab rangoon in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

Shanghai Fresh

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A25 Crab Rangoon 蟹饺$7.95
More about Shanghai Fresh
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cranberry Crab Rangoon$9.95
The tangy savor of cranberries, the saltiness of crab+ the rich silkiness of cream cheese.
More about The Mad Monkfish
Pepper Skys image

 

Pepper Skys

20 Pearl St, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (789 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$7.20
More about Pepper Skys
Consumer pic

 

The Nu Dó Society

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon (5)$8.00
The filling is made with a combination of cream cheese, crab meat or imitation crab meat, scallions or onion, garlic, and other flavorings.A small amount of the filling is wrapped in each Chinese wonton wrapper.
More about The Nu Dó Society
7d3bb734-795b-4e30-840a-0d6112a45354 image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)$6.95
Spinach
More about Pai Kin Kao

