Cucumber salad in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

Shanghai Fresh

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A09’ Spicy Cucumber Salad 酸辣凉拌黄瓜$6.95
More about Shanghai Fresh
Artifact Cider Project image

 

Artifact Cider Project

438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$6.00
More about Artifact Cider Project

