Egg fried rice in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
N11 Egg Scallion Fried Rice 香葱蛋炒饭$10.95
More about ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Basil Fried Rice + Fried Egg (Lunch)$13.00
Choice of crispy tofu or ground beef or ground chicken, red and white onions, bell peppers, bird chili and basil.
Basil Fried Rice + Fried Egg$14.95
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

