Fried chicken sandwiches in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Dial image

 

The Dial

907 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
iceberg lettuce, garlic aioli, piri piri sauce
More about The Dial
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

LITTLE DONKEY

505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
green papaya slaw, pickled jalapeños, avocado ranch
More about LITTLE DONKEY

