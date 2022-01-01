Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Central Square
/
Cambridge
/
Central Square
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Central Square restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The Dial
907 Main Street, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
iceberg lettuce, garlic aioli, piri piri sauce
More about The Dial
LITTLE DONKEY
505 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, CAMBRIDGE
No reviews yet
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$15.00
green papaya slaw, pickled jalapeños, avocado ranch
More about LITTLE DONKEY
