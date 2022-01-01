Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried dumplings in
Central Square
/
Cambridge
/
Central Square
/
Fried Dumplings
Central Square restaurants that serve fried dumplings
ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
No reviews yet
A26 Pan Fried Dumplings 生煎锅贴
$7.95
More about ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Fried Chive Dumplings (3 pcs)
$6.95
More about Pai Kin Kao
Browse other tasty dishes in Central Square
Wonton Noodle Soup
Shrimp Rolls
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Eel
Beef Stew
Rangoon
Thai Tea
Wontons
More near Central Square to explore
Kendall Square/MIT
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Harvard Square
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Porter Square
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Cambridge
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Inman Square
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(283 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston