Fried dumplings in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Shanghai Fresh image

 

ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A26 Pan Fried Dumplings 生煎锅贴$7.95
More about ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
Item pic

 

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chive Dumplings (3 pcs)$6.95
More about Pai Kin Kao

