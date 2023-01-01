Maki in Central Square
Central Square restaurants that serve maki
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tuna Maki
|$8.65
Tuna, rice and nori
|Unagi Maki
|$9.95
Grilled Eel, Rice, Sesame seeds, Nori, Eel sauce.
|Maki Party Boat B
|$132.25
(2) California roll, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Spicy Salmon, (2) Eel Avocado (2) Spider Roll, Rainbow Roll, Nature Boy Roll, Spicy Red Dragon Maki (86) + Seaweed Salad
More about Pai Kin Kao
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Unagi Avocado Maki
|$11.25
Grilled eel with eel sauce and avocado.
|Spicy Yellowtail Maki
|$10.95
Yellowtail, spicy mayo, cucumber and crunchy.
|Volcano Maki
|$19.50
California roll topped with spicy mayo, scallops, kanikama, scallions and eel sauce.