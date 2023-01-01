Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Central Square

Central Square restaurants
Central Square restaurants that serve maki

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Maki$8.65
Tuna, rice and nori
Unagi Maki$9.95
Grilled Eel, Rice, Sesame seeds, Nori, Eel sauce.
Maki Party Boat B$132.25
(2) California roll, (2) Spicy Tuna, (2) Spicy Salmon, (2) Eel Avocado (2) Spider Roll, Rainbow Roll, Nature Boy Roll, Spicy Red Dragon Maki (86) + Seaweed Salad
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Unagi Avocado Maki$11.25
Grilled eel with eel sauce and avocado.
Spicy Yellowtail Maki$10.95
Yellowtail, spicy mayo, cucumber and crunchy.
Volcano Maki$19.50
California roll topped with spicy mayo, scallops, kanikama, scallions and eel sauce.
More about Pai Kin Kao

