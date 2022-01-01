Noodle soup in Central Square

Central Square restaurants that serve noodle soup

The Nu Dó Society image

 

The Nu Dó Society

125 River st, Cambridge

Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)$11.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
Khao Soi (Northern Thailand noodles soup) image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Khao Soi (Northern Thailand noodles soup)$14.95
This Northern Thai soup is comprised of yellow curry, turmeric, curry powder, red onions, egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, hot chili oil, lime, Steam Chicken, crispy egg noodles, scallions and cilantro. Medium spicy.
