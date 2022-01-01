Noodle soup in Central Square
Central Square restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about The Nu Dó Society
The Nu Dó Society
125 River st, Cambridge
|Vegetable and tofu noodle soup (vegan)
|$11.00
(vegan,GF) Tofu, vegetables medley, scallion, cilantro with vegetable broth
More about Pai Kin Kao
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Khao Soi (Northern Thailand noodles soup)
|$14.95
This Northern Thai soup is comprised of yellow curry, turmeric, curry powder, red onions, egg noodles, pickled mustard greens, hot chili oil, lime, Steam Chicken, crispy egg noodles, scallions and cilantro. Medium spicy.