Al pastor tacos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Salmon Al Pastor Tacos
|$22.00
2 flour tortilla, pineapple & jalapeno salsa, fresh onion, lime & cilantro
TACOS
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Two Al Pastor Tacos
|$12.00
charbroiled pork & pineapple / onion / cilantro
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
704 mass ave, Cambridge
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pico de pineapple and radish.Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
|AL PASTOR GUERO TACO
|$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
|AL PASTOR TACO PLATE
|$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish