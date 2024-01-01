Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Al Pastor Tacos$22.00
2 flour tortilla, pineapple & jalapeno salsa, fresh onion, lime & cilantro
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

TACOS

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
charbroiled pork & pineapple / onion / cilantro
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AL PASTOR TACO$4.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro, pico de pineapple and radish.Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
AL PASTOR GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
AL PASTOR TACO PLATE$14.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
Restaurant banner

 

Chilacates - 561 - Cambridge

561 cambridge st, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AL PASTOR GUERO TACO$4.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Thin cut slices of roasted pork marinated in annatto and pineapple
More about Chilacates - 561 - Cambridge

