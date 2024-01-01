Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy)
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, baby lettuce, cucumbers, with a green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy, Fish)
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant). (340 cal, Contains: Milk, Egg)
GF Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 erie street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
turkey + avocado sandwich$13.00
pickled carrots, green goddess, sprouts, fresno chili, sourdough multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 mt auburn street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
turkey + avocado sandwich$13.00
pickled carrots, green goddess, sprouts, fresno chili, sourdough multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna & Avocado$11.00
White meat albacore mixed w/ a little mayo, avocado, lettuce & tomato on multigrain.
More about Little Luna
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy, Fish)
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, baby lettuce, cucumbers, with a green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte | Cambridge Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on gluten-free bread (not a croissant).
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
GF Avocado Breakfast Sandwich$11.25
More about Tatte | Cambridge Catering Kitchen

