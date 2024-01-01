Avocado sandwiches in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on on gluten-free bread. (540 cal, Contains: Milk, Egg, Soy)
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, baby lettuce, cucumbers, with a green herb dressing on housemade challah. (740 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy)
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing. (630 cal, Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soy, Fish)
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 erie street, cambridge
|turkey + avocado sandwich
|$13.00
pickled carrots, green goddess, sprouts, fresno chili, sourdough multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 mt auburn street, cambridge
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Tuna & Avocado
|$11.00
White meat albacore mixed w/ a little mayo, avocado, lettuce & tomato on multigrain.
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
Tatte | Cambridge Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
