Barbacoas in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve barbacoas
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Beef barbacoa Burrito
|$12.50
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|BARBACOA PORK BELLY TACO
|$6.00
|BEEF BARBACOA TACO KIT
|$17.50
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house tortillas, spicy braised beef brisket, avocado crema, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese.
*please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
*Dairy allergy in avocado crema and cotija cheese. *Gluten allergy in barbacoa (beer used in braising process*
|BEEF BARBACOA TACO 🟤
|$6.25
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla
*** NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE***
Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge
84 Winthrop st, Cambridge
|Barbacoa Bowl
|$13.50
Slow cooked brisket, mexican rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde. This is a GF option.