Beef salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve beef salad

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dai Beef Salad$14.88
Grilled flat iron steak, avocado, roasted bi-colored corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed herbs, grapefruit vidalia onion, argula, sesame, crispy arare, jaggery vinaigrette
Allergens: Sesame, Allium, Soy, Gluten
LS -Beef Salad$15.88
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Beef Salad (Thai)$17.25
Grilled steak medallions, red onions, cherry tomatoes, mixed field greens in spicy lime dressing with roasted rice powder.
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ground beef taco salad$11.50
