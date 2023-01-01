Beef salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve beef salad
More about Wusong Road
Wusong Road
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Dai Beef Salad
|$14.88
Grilled flat iron steak, avocado, roasted bi-colored corn, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed herbs, grapefruit vidalia onion, argula, sesame, crispy arare, jaggery vinaigrette
Allergens: Sesame, Allium, Soy, Gluten
|LS -Beef Salad
|$15.88
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Spicy Beef Salad (Thai)
|$17.25
Grilled steak medallions, red onions, cherry tomatoes, mixed field greens in spicy lime dressing with roasted rice powder.