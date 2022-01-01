Beef soup in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Wusong Road
Wusong Road
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉面汤)
|$14.88
It’s like ramen but beefier, fresh egg noodles, soy braised egg, Angus brisket, seasonal vegetables, chili oil, scallion, crispy shallots.
Allergies: Wheat, Egg, Allium, Soy
它像拉面，但更强壮，新鲜的鸡蛋面，大豆红烧蛋，安格斯牛腩，时令蔬菜，辣椒油，大葱，香葱。
过敏：小麦、鸡蛋、葱、大豆
|Lunch Plate - Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.88
All lunch and catering dishes come with choice of: House Fried Rice (vegetarian or with pork), Papaya Salad, Jasmine Rice, or Ma La tots. All dishes come with daikon pickles, fortune cookie, chef’s dessert
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$16.95
Thinly-sliced sirloin, rice noodles, Chinese kale in rich beef stock, cilantro, scallion.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Beef & Farro Soup (frozen, reheat at home)
|$13.00
Ingredients: Codman farms beef stock, farro, onion, carrot, celery, cabbage, mushroom, garlic, & bay leaf.
More about PAGU
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
PAGU
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
|$22.00
Chef Tracy's family recipe with braised oxtail, roasted tomato, daikon, tamari. Served with knife cut noodles.
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Beef + Barley Soup (16oz) (df)
|$7.50
our take on a rustic, comforting classic (df)
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
|Light Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.00
Beef Shank, Cilantro, Cucumber, Soft Egg, Tomatoes, Noodles, Chicken Broth