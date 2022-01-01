Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉面汤)$14.88
It’s like ramen but beefier, fresh egg noodles, soy braised egg, Angus brisket, seasonal vegetables, chili oil, scallion, crispy shallots.
Allergies: Wheat, Egg, Allium, Soy
它像拉面，但更强壮，新鲜的鸡蛋面，大豆红烧蛋，安格斯牛腩，时令蔬菜，辣椒油，大葱，香葱。
过敏：小麦、鸡蛋、葱、大豆
Lunch Plate - Beef Noodle Soup$15.88
All lunch and catering dishes come with choice of: House Fried Rice (vegetarian or with pork), Papaya Salad, Jasmine Rice, or Ma La tots. All dishes come with daikon pickles, fortune cookie, chef’s dessert
More about Wusong Road
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Noodle Soup$16.95
Thinly-sliced sirloin, rice noodles, Chinese kale in rich beef stock, cilantro, scallion.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Mamaleh's Delicatessen - Cambridge image

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef & Farro Soup (frozen, reheat at home)$13.00
Ingredients: Codman farms beef stock, farro, onion, carrot, celery, cabbage, mushroom, garlic, & bay leaf.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

PAGU

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup$22.00
Chef Tracy's family recipe with braised oxtail, roasted tomato, daikon, tamari. Served with knife cut noodles.
More about PAGU
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef + Barley Soup (16oz) (df)$7.50
our take on a rustic, comforting classic (df)
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Beijing Noodle Soup$13.00
Beef shank, pickled mustard greens, scallions, noodles, cilantro, spicy beef broth
Light Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.00
Beef Shank, Cilantro, Cucumber, Soft Egg, Tomatoes, Noodles, Chicken Broth
More about Dumpling Daughter - Cambridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Cookies

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Pancakes

Miso Soup

Peanut Butter Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Pastries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (572 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1832 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston