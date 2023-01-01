Beef stew in Cambridge
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Beef Stew Massaman Curry
|$21.80
Thai massaman curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, fried onions with jasmine rice. Grandmother recipe
|Beef Massaman Stew
|$21.80
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Guinness™ Beef Stew
|$20.00
Short Rib Beef, Carrots, Onions, Celery, in a Guinness™ Broth.
Grafton Street Pub & Grill -
59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge
|Guinness Braised Beef Stew
|$23.00
soda bread
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Beef Stew, frozen (pint)
|$17.00