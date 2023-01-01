Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve beef stew

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Stew Massaman Curry$21.80
Thai massaman curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, fried onions with jasmine rice. Grandmother recipe
Beef Massaman Stew$21.80
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guinness™ Beef Stew$20.00
Short Rib Beef, Carrots, Onions, Celery, in a Guinness™ Broth.
More about New Republik
Grafton Street Pub & Grill image

 

Grafton Street Pub & Grill -

59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Braised Beef Stew$23.00
soda bread
More about Grafton Street Pub & Grill -
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stew, frozen (pint)$17.00
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew Massaman Curry$18.95
Grandma recipe. Thai massamn curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, cilantro, scallion, fried onions with jasmine rice.
More about Pai Kin Kao

