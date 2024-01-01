Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Item pic

 

Wusong Tiki Bar

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flat-iron Steak Beef Teriyaki (gf)$15.00
(6) grilled skewers showcasing premium Nieman Ranch grass-fed beef, brushed with our signature teriyaki sauce created from organic sake and tamari.
Allergies: soy, sesame
More about Wusong Tiki Bar
Item pic

 

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Teriyaki with Rice$26.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.
More about Genki Ya - Cambridge
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ribeye Teriyaki *(G)$36.00
Grilled tender sirloin steak served with a side of fried noodles and teriyaki sauce
More about Fuji at Kendall

