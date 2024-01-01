Beef teriyaki in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Wusong Tiki Bar
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Flat-iron Steak Beef Teriyaki (gf)
|$15.00
(6) grilled skewers showcasing premium Nieman Ranch grass-fed beef, brushed with our signature teriyaki sauce created from organic sake and tamari.
Allergies: soy, sesame
Genki Ya - Cambridge
231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
|Beef Teriyaki with Rice
|$26.95
Broiled to perfection, then smothered in our own special teriyaki sauce. Served with broccoli, carrots and asparagus.