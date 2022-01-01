Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants that serve buffalo wings

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WINGS image

 

PlantPub

675 West Kendall St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WINGS$12.00
Fried Cauliflower with Buffalo sauce. Served with Dill Ranch Dressing. GF, NF
More about PlantPub
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo WIngs$14.50
spicy and delicious
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Stoked Pizza Cambridge image

 

Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings Tray (25 wings)$45.00
with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks
Buffalo Wings (gf)$13.00
jumbo chicken wings with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch. (kitchen not celiac friendly)
More about Stoked Pizza Cambridge
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Coast Cafe

233 River Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Small Buffalo Wing Box$12.49
[For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]
More about The Coast Cafe

