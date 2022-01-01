Buffalo wings in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about PlantPub
PlantPub
675 West Kendall St, Cambridge
|BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WINGS
|$12.00
Fried Cauliflower with Buffalo sauce. Served with Dill Ranch Dressing. GF, NF
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Buffalo WIngs
|$14.50
spicy and delicious
More about Stoked Pizza Cambridge
Stoked Pizza Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Buffalo Wings Tray (25 wings)
|$45.00
with house made buttermilk ranch, carrot sticks
|Buffalo Wings (gf)
|$13.00
jumbo chicken wings with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch. (kitchen not celiac friendly)