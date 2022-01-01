Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve burritos

Burritos image

 

Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted roasted veggies, comes with
fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
More about Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge
Breakfast Burrito image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Swedish Burrito$11.00
ACME smoked salmon with soft scrambled eggs, fresh herbs + pickled red onion in a warm tortilla.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
More about VESTER
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burrito- Vegan$9.00
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Black Bean Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Olé A Taste Of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Burrito$11.50
Alpastor Burrito$11.50
Rice and beans Burrito$10.00
More about Olé A Taste Of Mexico
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria - Porter

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
Super Super Carnitas Burrito$18.90
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Al Pastor Burrito$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
Burrito image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Single Breakfast Burrito$5.50
One 8-inch burrito served with; rice+ beans+ protein choice + any cold toppings.
"Add home fries for $1"
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Burrito$13.00
Grilled steak, eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & jalapeños in an oversized flour tortilla.
More about Little Luna
Consumer pic

 

Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave

150 Western Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, drizzled sour cream, and shredded cheese.
More about Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave
Item pic

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Scrambled eggs w/ plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla
Gluten-Free Ultimate Burrito$12.99
Scrambled eggs w/ shaved steak, plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla
Ultimate Burrito$11.99
Our breakfast burrito with shaved steak
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
BURRITO image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRITO$7.50
Flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and covered with queso!).
SUPER BURRITO$8.50
Extra large burrito in a flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and served with queso!).
More about Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

