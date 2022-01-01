Burritos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve burritos
Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Burritos
|$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted roasted veggies, comes with
fresh avocado slices, seasoned rice, black bean, cheese, pico de gallo, and house chili sauce, whole wheat tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
2 scrambled organic eggs, seasoned rice, black bean, pico de gallo, fresh avocado slices, house chili sauce on a whole wheat tortilla
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Swedish Burrito
|$11.00
ACME smoked salmon with soft scrambled eggs, fresh herbs + pickled red onion in a warm tortilla.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Black Bean Burrito- Vegan
|$9.00
|Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
|Black Bean Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Vegetable Burrito
|$11.50
|Alpastor Burrito
|$11.50
|Rice and beans Burrito
|$10.00
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Super Steak Roja Burrito 🌶🌶
|$10.20
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
|Super Super Carnitas Burrito
|$18.90
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
|Regular Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated pork cooked on a rotisserie with pineapple and onion
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|Burrito
|$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Single Breakfast Burrito
|$5.50
One 8-inch burrito served with; rice+ beans+ protein choice + any cold toppings.
"Add home fries for $1"
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Steak & Cheese Burrito
|$13.00
Grilled steak, eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions & jalapeños in an oversized flour tortilla.
Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave
150 Western Avenue, Cambridge
|Large Burrito
|$11.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, drizzled sour cream, and shredded cheese.
Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Gluten-Free Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
Scrambled eggs w/ plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla
|Gluten-Free Ultimate Burrito
|$12.99
Scrambled eggs w/ shaved steak, plenty of cheddar cheese, green peppers, onions and beans wrapped with a Gluten-Free tortilla
|Ultimate Burrito
|$11.99
Our breakfast burrito with shaved steak
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|BURRITO
|$7.50
Flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and covered with queso!).
|SUPER BURRITO
|$8.50
Extra large burrito in a flour tortilla w/ cheese, choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and salsa verde. Check the box in Burrito Xtras to make it a Chimichanga (deep fried and served with queso!).