Cake in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Bagelsaurus

1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Coffee Cake$2.75
Banana Coffee Cake$2.75
Banana Coffee Cake$2.75
More about Bagelsaurus
Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

Shanghai Fresh

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
N05 Rice cake with Shepard's Green 荠菜肉丝炒年糕$11.95
More about Shanghai Fresh
Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan: Organic Strawberry Coffee cake$3.25
VEGAN: Organic Blueberries Lemon Coffee Cake$3.25
Organic blueberries, mint, lemon zest, sugar, apple sauce, flour, salt
More about Barismo 364
Cafe Zing! image

 

Cafe Zing!

25 White St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
coffee cake$3.50
More about Cafe Zing!
Item pic

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leche Cake$10.00
Triple milk soaked sponge cake, fresh fruit, meringue brûlée, curdled dulce de leche.
**Gluten Allergy**Dairy Allergy**
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Pound Cake Slice$3.00
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Talulla- Cambridge

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cake$8.00
Smoked Berries, Lemon Curd
More about Talulla- Cambridge
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Omelete$28.00
With spinach and chopped tomato.
Side Crab Cake (1)$6.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.50
More about The Mad Monkfish
Consumer pic

 

EVOO- Cambridge

350 Third Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$13.00
gluten-free nutty Carrot Cake with Toscanini's Kulfi ice cream and sweet saffron cream cheese
More about EVOO- Cambridge
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
Smoked Cod Cakes$12.00
white beans & pesto, romesco
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Cake Slice$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
Coffee Cake Slice$3.75
made with sour cream and walnuts (v)
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Cake$6.00
Ooey, Gooey and Perfect.
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)$4.00
Shea’s Strawberry Crunch Cake$7.50
New York Style Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Jam.
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pineapple carrot cake muffin$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
coffee cake muffin$4.50
cinnamon crunch, cardamom, + lemon zest.
mom's mini chocolate cake$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Chalawan Asian Eatery image

NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Cake$8.00
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
sour cream coffee cake image

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
sour cream coffee cake$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
6 inch birthday cake$36.00
vanilla with vanilla buttercream *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BIRTHDAY CAKE$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
New City Microcreamery Cambridge image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

New City Microcreamery - Cambridge

403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
{Q} Cake Batter (GE)
{K} Cake Batter (GE)
{P} Cake Batter (GE)
More about New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Polenta Cake No Soft Serve$10.00
Citrus, olive oil, sea salt, berry sauce.
Dark Chocolate Cake$13.00
Dark chocolate mousse, coffee, cocoa nibs, vegan and gluten free!
More about Pagu
sour cream coffee cake image

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
sour cream coffee cake$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
slice of robin's egg cake$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Olive Oil Cake$4.00
Antep pistachios, yogurt, creme fraiche Meyer lemon glaze. Serves one
Chocolate Cake$5.00
Chocolate cream cheese icing, halvah crumb. One slice
Almond Rose Cake$4.50
Mastic glaze. Serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE 🎂$7.00
JALAPENO CORN CAKES$10.00
griddled fresh corn + jalapeno pancakes, maple syrup, butter
TRES LECHES CAKE$8.00
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
slice of robin's egg cake$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.00
sour cream coffee cake$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
Traditional Coffee Cake$3.75
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake$4.00
moms deserve flowers and cake - 2 birds 1 stone! white cake with a hint of rose filled with buttercream
More about Revival Cafe
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Cod Cakes$16.00
pickled onion, petite greens, remoulade
More about The Hourly Oyster
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Moist and sweet tea cakes made with almond flour.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Catering
Item pic

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Madagascar Vanilla Bean Pound Cake$4.80
Vanilla Rosewater Nude Cake
If you do not see your preferred cake size available, to order please give us a call during store hours.
Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice$9.50
More about LASAISON BAKERY
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Cake Sandwich$17.00
Grilled salmon patty, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon aioli, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square

