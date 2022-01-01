Cake in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cake
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Bagelsaurus
1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Banana Coffee Cake
|$2.75
NOODLES
Shanghai Fresh
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|N05 Rice cake with Shepard's Green 荠菜肉丝炒年糕
|$11.95
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Vegan: Organic Strawberry Coffee cake
|$3.25
|VEGAN: Organic Blueberries Lemon Coffee Cake
|$3.25
Organic blueberries, mint, lemon zest, sugar, apple sauce, flour, salt
TAPAS
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tres Leche Cake
|$10.00
Triple milk soaked sponge cake, fresh fruit, meringue brûlée, curdled dulce de leche.
**Gluten Allergy**Dairy Allergy**
Talulla- Cambridge
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Butter Cake
|$8.00
Smoked Berries, Lemon Curd
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Crab Cake Omelete
|$28.00
With spinach and chopped tomato.
|Side Crab Cake (1)
|$6.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.50
EVOO- Cambridge
350 Third Street, Cambridge
|Carrot Cake
|$13.00
gluten-free nutty Carrot Cake with Toscanini's Kulfi ice cream and sweet saffron cream cheese
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
vanilla bean ice cream, raspberry sauce
|Smoked Cod Cakes
|$12.00
white beans & pesto, romesco
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chocolate Layer Cake Slice
|$6.75
soon to be world famous (v)
|6 inch Flourless Chocolate Cake (serves 4-6)
|$20.00
Rich, Fudgy and Decadent Chocolate! with Apricot Compote baked on top
|Coffee Cake Slice
|$3.75
made with sour cream and walnuts (v)
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Butter Cake
|$6.00
Ooey, Gooey and Perfect.
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Almond Corn Citrus Cake (GF)
|$4.00
|Shea’s Strawberry Crunch Cake
|$7.50
New York Style Cheesecake topped with Strawberry Jam.
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|pineapple carrot cake muffin
|$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
|coffee cake muffin
|$4.50
cinnamon crunch, cardamom, + lemon zest.
|mom's mini chocolate cake
|$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Banana Cake
|$8.00
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|sour cream coffee cake
|$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
|6 inch birthday cake
|$36.00
vanilla with vanilla buttercream *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|BIRTHDAY CAKE
|$3.50
vanilla cake, strawberry buttercream, rainbow quins
|TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$3.50
chocolate cake, chocolate glaze, chocolate sprinkles
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|{Q} Cake Batter (GE)
|{K} Cake Batter (GE)
|{P} Cake Batter (GE)
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Polenta Cake No Soft Serve
|$10.00
Citrus, olive oil, sea salt, berry sauce.
|Dark Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
Dark chocolate mousse, coffee, cocoa nibs, vegan and gluten free!
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|sour cream coffee cake
|$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
|slice of robin's egg cake
|$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Pistachio Olive Oil Cake
|$4.00
Antep pistachios, yogurt, creme fraiche Meyer lemon glaze. Serves one
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
Chocolate cream cheese icing, halvah crumb. One slice
|Almond Rose Cake
|$4.50
Mastic glaze. Serves one
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|TRES LECHES CAKE 🎂
|$7.00
|JALAPENO CORN CAKES
|$10.00
griddled fresh corn + jalapeno pancakes, maple syrup, butter
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$8.00
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|slice of robin's egg cake
|$6.00
malted chocolate cake filled with malted vanilla buttercream, finished with robin’s egg blue buttercream and chocolate speckles (veg, w/o nuts)
|individual triple chocolate mousse cake
|$6.00
|sour cream coffee cake
|$4.25
tender buttery crumb with a layer of pecan streusel inside and a buttermilk icing drizzle on top (veg)
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Coconut Almond Strawberry Cake (gf)
|$4.25
This naturally nutty gluten-free cake is topped with coconut, almonds, & strawberry - do we need to say more?
|Traditional Coffee Cake
|$3.75
a revival classic: cinnamon swirl and a crumbly top
|Rose Kissed Petit Bundt Cake
|$4.00
moms deserve flowers and cake - 2 birds 1 stone! white cake with a hint of rose filled with buttercream
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|New England Cod Cakes
|$16.00
pickled onion, petite greens, remoulade
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pumpkin Seed Toffee Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Moist and sweet tea cakes made with almond flour.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Madagascar Vanilla Bean Pound Cake
|$4.80
|Vanilla Rosewater Nude Cake
|Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice
|$9.50
