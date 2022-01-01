Cappuccino in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cappuccino
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
Barrington Espresso, Steamed Milk And Foam. 8oz
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|cappuccino
|$4.00
featuring la colombe roasters
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|cappuccino
|$4.00
large cappuccino comes with 4 shots of espresso
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Cappuccino (8oz)
|$3.50
a double shot of espresso and steamed milk
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Darwin's Ltd.
1629 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and foam
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Cappuccino
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Espresso with steamed milk, 8 oz.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Cappuccino
|$4.25
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy