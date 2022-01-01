Carrot cake in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice
|$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about EVOO- Cambridge
EVOO- Cambridge
350 Third Street, Cambridge
|Carrot Cake
|$13.00
gluten-free nutty Carrot Cake with Toscanini's Kulfi ice cream and sweet saffron cream cheese
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|pineapple carrot cake muffin
|$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|carrot cake slice
|$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
|6 inch carrot cake
|$36.00
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
carrot cake slice
$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
carrot cake slice
$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
6 inch carrot cake
$36.00
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
