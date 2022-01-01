Carrot cake in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cambridge restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Consumer pic

 

EVOO- Cambridge

350 Third Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$13.00
gluten-free nutty Carrot Cake with Toscanini's Kulfi ice cream and sweet saffron cream cheese
More about EVOO- Cambridge
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pineapple carrot cake muffin$5.00
carrot cake topped with crumble, coconut cream cheese frosting, and fresh pineapple.
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
6 inch carrot cake$36.00
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot cake slice$6.00
made with walnuts and packed with shredded carrots and filled/finished with rich cream cheese frosting
6 inch carrot cake$36.00
classic carrot cake made with raisins and walnuts and spices, frosted with sweet cream cheese icing, and decorated with candied carrot and pistachios *please note we can only guarantee inscriptions on cakes pre-ordered with 24 hours notice
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Item pic

 

Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$8.00
cream cheese frosting, no nuts or raisins
More about Stoked Pizza Cambridge

Map

Map

