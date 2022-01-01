Chai lattes in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chai lattes
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Hot Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.50
Freshly brewed spiced chai by MEM Tea steamed with milk of your choice. Cinnamon garnish.
|Iced Spiced Chai Latte
|$4.50
Freshly brewed spiced chai tea by MEM tea with your choice of chilled milk over ice.
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Chai Latte
|$4.15
Sweetened Chai Tea Concentrate Blended With Milk 12oz
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|chai latte
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chai latte
|$4.00
|iced chai latte
|$4.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chai Latte
|$4.25
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|iced chai latte
|$4.00
|chai latte
|$4.00
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|iced chai latte
|$4.00
|chai latte
|$4.00
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Chai Latte (12oz)
|$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with steamed milk
|Iced Chai Latte (16oz)
|$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with chilled milk over ice
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte
|$4.50
|Iced Spicy Chai Latte
|$4.90
|Spicy Chai Latte
|$4.80
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
|Chai Latte
|$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy