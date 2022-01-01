Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.25
Iced Chai Latte$4.50
More about Barismo 364
VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Spiced Chai Latte$4.50
Freshly brewed spiced chai by MEM Tea steamed with milk of your choice. Cinnamon garnish.
Iced Spiced Chai Latte$4.50
Freshly brewed spiced chai tea by MEM tea with your choice of chilled milk over ice.
More about VESTER
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chai Latte$4.15
Sweetened Chai Tea Concentrate Blended With Milk 12oz
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chai latte
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chai latte$4.00
iced chai latte$4.00
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
New City Microcreamery Cambridge image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

New City Microcreamery - Cambridge

403 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.25
More about New City Microcreamery - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
iced chai latte$4.00
chai latte$4.00
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
iced chai latte$4.00
chai latte$4.00
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte (12oz)$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with steamed milk
Iced Chai Latte (16oz)$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting with clover, cardamom, nutmeg and more, served with chilled milk over ice
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte$4.50
Iced Spicy Chai Latte$4.90
Spicy Chai Latte$4.80
More about LASAISON BAKERY
Iced Chai Latte image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$5.00
Masala chai with milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
Chai Latte$4.75
Masala chai with steamed milk and lightly sweetened. Contains a blend of Assam teas, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, rooibos, sugar.
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

