Cheese fries in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cheese fries
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
Seasoned Fries covered in Melted Cheese with a side of our House-made Chipotle Aioli.
Tasty Burger
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries with Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$11.00
bacon, cheddar jack cheese
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
|Buffalo Cheese Fries
|$10.50
buffalo, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese dressing
State Park
1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge
|Grilled Cheese With Fries
|$7.00
A simple grilled cheese with a small side of fries
PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Saloniki
181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Fries (No Cheese)
|$4.00
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese and melted in the oven, no cheese sauce, just real cheese
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro