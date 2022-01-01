Cheese fries in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Fries$8.00
Seasoned Fries covered in Melted Cheese with a side of our House-made Chipotle Aioli.
More about New Republik
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce$6.49
Large French Fries with Cheese Sauce$6.49
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheese Fries$11.00
bacon, cheddar jack cheese
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
Buffalo Cheese Fries$10.50
buffalo, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese dressing
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese With Fries$7.00
A simple grilled cheese with a small side of fries
More about State Park
Saloniki image

PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Saloniki

181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fries (No Cheese)$4.00
More about Saloniki
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$8.00
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese and melted in the oven, no cheese sauce, just real cheese
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro
More about All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square

