Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Cheese Pizza$10.00
Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
LG Cheese Pizza$16.00
Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
More about Dimi's Place
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: White Pizza Ricotta Grilled Cheese$11.00
Our newest special: ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, oregano and spicy honey make this grilled cheese. Comes with homemade chips.
More about VESTER
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID'S CHEESE PIZZA$12.00
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
tater tots, celery & carrots
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Classic Cheese Pizza$14.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Tomato, & Pecorina
Large Classic Cheese Pizza$22.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozarella, Tomato, & Pecorino
Pizza Bagel (Tripple Cheese)$5.00
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$15.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Item pic

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Pizza Slice (Daily Around Noon)$7.00
Slow-fermented (72hrs) Sourdough-crust with homemade sauce!
More about LASAISON BAKERY
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$16.00
More about All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Pizza

Strawberry Shortcake

Apple Salad

Muffins

Fish And Chips

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston