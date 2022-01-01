Cheese pizza in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Dimi's Place
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Sm Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
|LG Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|SPECIAL: White Pizza Ricotta Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Our newest special: ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, oregano and spicy honey make this grilled cheese. Comes with homemade chips.
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|KID'S CHEESE PIZZA
|$12.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
tater tots, celery & carrots
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Small Classic Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Tomato, & Pecorina
|Large Classic Cheese Pizza
|$22.00
A4 Mozzarella, Whole Milk Mozarella, Tomato, & Pecorino
|Pizza Bagel (Tripple Cheese)
|$5.00
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Cheese Pizza
|$15.99
More about LASAISON BAKERY
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Cheese Pizza Slice (Daily Around Noon)
|$7.00
Slow-fermented (72hrs) Sourdough-crust with homemade sauce!