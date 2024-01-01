Chicken burritos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Olé A Taste Of Mexico
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.50
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Super Chipotle Chicken Burrito 🌶
|$9.95
Tender chicken smothered in spicy house-made chipotle sauce
|Regular Chipotle Chicken Burrito 🌶
|$8.95
Tender chicken smothered in spicy house-made chipotle sauce
|Super Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶
|$18.90
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
More about Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge
Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge
84 Winthrop st, Cambridge
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde.
This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
704 mass ave, Cambridge
|CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Shredded Chicken & onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
|GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pollo a la parrilla