Chicken burritos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Olé A Taste Of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$11.50
More about Olé A Taste Of Mexico
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria - Porter

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
Delivery
Super Chipotle Chicken Burrito 🌶$9.95
Tender chicken smothered in spicy house-made chipotle sauce
Regular Chipotle Chicken Burrito 🌶$8.95
Tender chicken smothered in spicy house-made chipotle sauce
Super Super Chicken Ranchero Burrito 🌶🌶$18.90
Boneless chicken slow-cooked with onions, tomatoes and a variety of hot peppers
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
Grilled Chicken Burrito* image

 

Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge

84 Winthrop st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.50
Grilled chicken, mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde.
This is a GF option w/ GF Tortilla.
More about Achilito’s Taqueria - Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Shredded Chicken & onions simmered in spicy chipotle sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Pollo a la parrilla
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

