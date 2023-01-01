Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Karee Curry$19.50
chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro and jasmine rice. Grandma recipe
Chicken Mango Curry$19.00
Sliced chicken, yellow curry, white onion, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes and mango. Medium spicy.
Chicken (Dinner) Curry$18.35
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Nirvana image

 

Nirvana - Taste of India

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$18.00
More about Nirvana - Taste of India
Consumer pic

 

The Maharaja

57 JFK Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$22.99
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a house speciak sauce with
traditonal spices & herbs.
More about The Maharaja
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
curried chicken salad$7.50
chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
curried chicken salad$7.50
chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad (cup)$13.00
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our signature curried chicken salad. *contains eggs, peanuts, cashews*
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Karee Curry$14.95
Chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro, scallion and jasmine rice.
Chicken Green Curry Ramen$14.95
green curry paste, coconut milk, bean sprouts, peppers string beans, basil.
More about Pai Kin Kao
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Curry Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
citrus & ginger brined thigh, spicy red cabbage & mango slaw, thai curry mayo
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Curry$17.95
Crispy chicken topped with your choice of curry.
Crispy Chicken Curry$17.95
Crispy chicken topped with your choice of curry.
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Arugula Salad

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Tagliatelle

Chicken Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2174 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (498 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston