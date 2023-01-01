Chicken curry in Cambridge
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken Karee Curry
|$19.50
chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro and jasmine rice. Grandma recipe
|Chicken Mango Curry
|$19.00
Sliced chicken, yellow curry, white onion, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes and mango. Medium spicy.
|Chicken (Dinner) Curry
|$18.35
Nirvana - Taste of India
1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
The Maharaja
57 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Curry
|$22.99
Boneless chicken tenders cooked in a house speciak sauce with
traditonal spices & herbs.
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|curried chicken salad
|$7.50
chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|curried chicken salad
|$7.50
chicken, raisins, carrots, pickled celery mixed with curry spice (w/o nuts)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Curried Chicken Salad (cup)
|$13.00
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our signature curried chicken salad. *contains eggs, peanuts, cashews*
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Chicken Karee Curry
|$14.95
Chicken thigh, Thai karee curry, potato, white onions, fried onions, cilantro, scallion and jasmine rice.
|Chicken Green Curry Ramen
|$14.95
green curry paste, coconut milk, bean sprouts, peppers string beans, basil.
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Thai Curry Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
citrus & ginger brined thigh, spicy red cabbage & mango slaw, thai curry mayo