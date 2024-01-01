Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

chicken enchilada dinner special$17.50
black beans, ancho chili, cilantro rice (gf, w/o nuts). reheat instructions included on label.
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

CHICKEN TINGA ENCHILADA$14.99
3 corn tortillas, salsa verde, melted cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Sides of : rice, refried beans
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
Painted Burro - Harvard Square

32 Church Street, Cambridge

Roasted Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
smoked chile + roasted tomato salsa, tres quesos, cherry tomato salad, cotija, cilantro
More about Painted Burro - Harvard Square

