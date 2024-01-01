Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu with Rice$24.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection.
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

PAGU

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$18.00
Pagu sauce, alioli, sesame, pickled cabbage.
State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$15.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. With shredded cabbage, house-made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake mushrooms, and mayo on a potato roll. On gluten-free bread, this sandwich is okay for non-severe gluten allergies; the crispy breading on the chicken is gluten-free! Comes with fries.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$29.00
White meat chicken cutlet fried Japanese-style with panko breading
