Chicken katsu in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Genki Ya - Cambridge
231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
|Chicken Katsu with Rice
|$24.95
Dipped in a light bread crumb batter, then deep fried to perfection.
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
PAGU
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken Katsu
|$18.00
Pagu sauce, alioli, sesame, pickled cabbage.
State Park
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$15.00
Our take on a Japanese katsu sando. With shredded cabbage, house-made Japanese-style katsu barbeque sauce, pickled shiitake mushrooms, and mayo on a potato roll. On gluten-free bread, this sandwich is okay for non-severe gluten allergies; the crispy breading on the chicken is gluten-free! Comes with fries.