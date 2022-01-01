Chicken pot pies in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN POT PIE$22.00
Classic Homemade Chicken Pot Pie, Carrots, Onions, Green Peas, Puff Pastry
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

Catalyst Restaurant

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Chicken Pot PIe$26.00
More about Catalyst Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bom Dough

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & corn cream pot pie$10.50
A warm and creamy chicken and corn stew topped with a crisp puff.
More about Bom Dough
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie, refrigerated/hot$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce, with a flaky pastry crust
*serves 1 as an entrée or 2 as a side*
Chicken Pot Pie, frozen$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce with a flaky pastry crust
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.

