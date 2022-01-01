Chicken pot pies in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$22.00
Classic Homemade Chicken Pot Pie, Carrots, Onions, Green Peas, Puff Pastry
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chicken Paprikash Pot Pie (frozen, reheat at home)
|$16.00
A delicious pot pie filled with chicken, paprika, onions, peppers, garlic, butter, flour, vodka, herbs, & spices! Bake at home!
More about Catalyst Restaurant
Catalyst Restaurant
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Truffle Chicken Pot PIe
|$26.00
More about Bom Dough
Bom Dough
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Chicken & corn cream pot pie
|$10.50
A warm and creamy chicken and corn stew topped with a crisp puff.
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken Pot Pie, refrigerated/hot
|$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce, with a flaky pastry crust
*serves 1 as an entrée or 2 as a side*
|Chicken Pot Pie, frozen
|$16.00
Bell + Evans chicken, peas, carrots, and button mushrooms in a rich velouté sauce with a flaky pastry crust