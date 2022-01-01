Chicken rolls in Cambridge
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Gyro Roll Up
|$10.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
|Chicken Shawarma Roll Up
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Thigh with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles
|Chicken Fajita Roll Up
|$10.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Rice, Cooked Veggie & Marinara Sauce
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|GRILLED CHICKEN EGG ROLL
|$9.00
Southwestern Grilled Chicken Egg Roll, Peppers, Onions, Special Sauce