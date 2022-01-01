Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Roll Up$10.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Shawarma Roll Up$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Thigh with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles
Chicken Fajita Roll Up$10.95
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Rice, Cooked Veggie & Marinara Sauce
More about Dimi's Place
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN EGG ROLL$9.00
Southwestern Grilled Chicken Egg Roll, Peppers, Onions, Special Sauce
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Tzatziki

Panna Cotta

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Nuggets

Pancakes

Chocolate Croissants

Tagliatelle

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston