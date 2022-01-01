Chicken salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken salad
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Kale, Parm, Foccacia Crouton
Bagelsaurus
1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad
|$9.25
Shredded antibiotic free chicken breast, dill, currants, dijonnaise, housemade pickles, leaf lettuce, red onion. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken salad with arugula on a homemade challah roll
|Chicken Salad (half pint)
|$6.50
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Romesco, Aioli, Red Onion, Olives, Toasted Almonds, Arugula, Tomatoes.
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Cesar Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|Caprese Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Garden Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fried chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato, bacon, chives, dill-ranch
Ole - Taste of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Chicken and Couscous Salad
|$11.00
Limon Omani, turmeric, saffron, cilantro, scallion, raisins, walnuts, served on a bed of greens. Dairy free, 12oz
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (df)
|$10.75
chicken salad* with roasted butternut squash, dried cherries, spinach, wheat bread
*contains raw egg
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge
|House Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.00
House Made Caesar Salad with grilled chicken
Sweet Touch
241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
|$9.75
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$9.99
|Vegan Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Curried Chicken Salad (cup)
|$12.00
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our signature curried chicken salad. *contains eggs, peanuts, cashews*
