Chicken salad in Cambridge

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Kale, Parm, Foccacia Crouton
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Bagelsaurus

1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

Avg 4 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.25
Shredded antibiotic free chicken breast, dill, currants, dijonnaise, housemade pickles, leaf lettuce, red onion. PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Bagelsaurus
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Chicken salad with arugula on a homemade challah roll
Chicken Salad (half pint)$6.50
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$10.50
Romesco, Aioli, Red Onion, Olives, Toasted Almonds, Arugula, Tomatoes.
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Cesar Chicken Salad$11.99
Caprese Chicken Salad$12.99
Garden Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fried chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumber, tomato, bacon, chives, dill-ranch
More about Blackbird Doughnuts® Smith Campus Center (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Ole - Taste of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.50
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Couscous Salad$11.00
Limon Omani, turmeric, saffron, cilantro, scallion, raisins, walnuts, served on a bed of greens. Dairy free, 12oz
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, mixed greens, focaccia bun (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich (df)$10.75
chicken salad* with roasted butternut squash, dried cherries, spinach, wheat bread
*contains raw egg
More about Revival Cafe
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Catering
All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square image

 

All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square

1238 Cambridge St,, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
House Made Caesar Salad with grilled chicken
More about All Star Pizza Bar - Inman Square
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$9.75
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.75
More about Sweet Touch
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Mix It image

 

Mix It

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Mix It
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Melt$9.99
Vegan Chicken Taco Salad$13.99
Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad (cup)$12.00
a cup (approximately a half pound) of our signature curried chicken salad. *contains eggs, peanuts, cashews*
More about Hi Rise Bread Company
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

