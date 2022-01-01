Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Chicken salad with arugula on a homemade challah roll
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
alfalfa sprouts, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, fresh multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
alfalfa sprouts, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, fresh multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad sandwich$11.00
alfalfa sprouts, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, fresh multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Consumer pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.25
Chicken salad made with mayo, celery, red onion, with spinach, and pickled red onion, all in a whole wheat wrap.
*contains egg and gluten
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Consumer pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
White meat chicken w/ cranberries & diced apple, mayo and lettuce in a wrap or croissant.
More about Little Luna
Tatte Catering image

 

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.85
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

Catalyst Restaurant

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
red grapes, bibb lettuce, scallion aioli, brioche bun
More about Catalyst Restaurant
Item pic

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

