Chicken salad sandwiches in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken salad with arugula on a homemade challah roll
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
alfalfa sprouts, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, fresh multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
alfalfa sprouts, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, fresh multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|chicken salad sandwich
|$11.00
alfalfa sprouts, red grapes, tarragon, house pickles, fresh multigrain (df, w/o nuts)
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.25
Chicken salad made with mayo, celery, red onion, with spinach, and pickled red onion, all in a whole wheat wrap.
*contains egg and gluten
More about Little Luna
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.00
White meat chicken w/ cranberries & diced apple, mayo and lettuce in a wrap or croissant.
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.85
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain. Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Catalyst Restaurant
Catalyst Restaurant
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
red grapes, bibb lettuce, scallion aioli, brioche bun
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Dillberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Freshly made, white meat chicken salad with sun-dried cranberries on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato