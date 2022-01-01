Chicken shawarma in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Shawarma Roll Up
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Thigh with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$15.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
|Extra Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA.
|$12.95
creamy greek dressing, smashed cucumbers, tomato