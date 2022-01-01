Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Chicken Shawarma Plate image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Roll Up$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Thigh with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles
Chicken Shawarma Plate$15.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
More about Dimi's Place
Chicken Shawarma image

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma$5.00
Chicken Shawarma$9.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Extra Chicken Shawarma$5.00
More about Aceituna Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA.$12.95
creamy greek dressing, smashed cucumbers, tomato
More about Shy Bird
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Garlic sauce, greens, pickles. Serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe

