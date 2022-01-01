Chili in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chili
NOODLES
Shanghai Fresh
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|N03 Exclusive Chinse Chili Chicken Noodle Bowl 秘制鸡肉干拌面
|$15.95
Spicy
|BD02 Diced Chicken in House Special Chili Sauce Bento 秘制鸡肉饭
|$13.95
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Five Bean Chili
|$7.00
with cilantro pesto, cheese, chopped red onion and cornbread
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Fried Tofu with Sweet chili dipping sauce
|$7.00
Sweet chili and ground peanut dipping sauce.
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Black Bean Chili
|$8.00
griddled corn bread, sour cream, scallion
Artifact Cider Project
438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Side of House Chili Crisp
|$1.00
|Chili Wontons
|$8.00
PlantPub
675 West Kendall St, Cambridge
|CHILI QUESO FRIES
|$10.00
Regular or sweet potato fries with housemade paprika queso and chili. GF
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Chili Bowl
|$12.00
Bowl of our Chili topped with Cheese, fresh diced Jalapeno and Onion, Surrounded by Tortilla chips.
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chili tofu
|$18.00
Singapore chili tofu with tenderloin mushroom onion salted black bean dries chili and cilantro
|Chili Beef
|$29.00
Singapore chili beef with tenderloin mushroom onion salted black bean dries chili and cilantro
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Fresh Thai Chili Gra Prao
|$10.95
ผัดกระเพราไก่สับ 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 Minced chicken with a fresh chili gra prao sauce
|Fresh Thai Chili Gra Prao
|$15.95
🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶
|(L) Chili Lime Fish
|$13.95
🌶🌶
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Black Urfa Chili by Burlap & Barrel
|$9.00
Rich malty chilis with notes of raisin, espresso, summer night
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|CHILI CON QUESO
|$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
|CHILI CON CARNE
|$10.00
“texas cook off” style beef chili
no beans
Tasty Burger
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
|Large French Fries with Chili
|$6.49
|Chili Ring
|$8.00
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Chicken Chili
|$7.50
hearty, filling & bursting w/ flavor
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Chili Sauce
|$1.00
|Spicy Chili Lo Mein
|$12.00
Fresh egg noodles, spicy chili crisp, scallions, fresh garlic
|8 oz Homemade Red Chili Oil
|$7.00
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Chili Mac
|$15.75
homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
|Angus Beef Chili
|$6.00
with cheddar jack cheese
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sizzling Beef with Chili & Onion 十里香铁板牛
|$30.00
Ingredients: flank steak, egg, leek, onion, starch, salt, dry red chili, cooking wine, garlic, fresh curry leaf.
Juicy flank steak, it is hot and spicy and extremely aromatic
Gluten, egg and soy allergy
|Chili Chicken 藤椒鸡
|$12.00
Ingredients: Chicken thigh, cucumber, peanut, parsley, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, chili powder, peppercorn oil.
Tender chicken thigh boiled and chilled, flavored with chili oil, garnish with cucumber, peanut and parsley. It is spicy with a little numbing on the tip of your tongue.
** PEANUT, Soy, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi Rise Bread Company
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Beef Chili, frozen (pint)
|$17.00
|Turkey Chili, frozen (pint)
|$11.50
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge
|1/2 Grilled Cheese with Soup or Chili
|$13.00
choose either a cup of chilli or creamy tomato soup
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$11.00
grilled pearl all beef dog, jack cheese, texas state penn chili, chopped red onions and cilantro on grilled french bread
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Sweet'n Hot Chili Wings (5 pcs)
|$7.95
Stoked Pizza Cambridge
1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
|Quart Of Vegan Chili
|$19.00
cold, ready for freezing or reheating throughout the week. No meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, and barley with hatch chilis and spices!
|Vegan Chili & Chips
|$11.00
no meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, barley, and spices with warm tortilla chips for dipping