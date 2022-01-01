Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chili

NOODLES

Shanghai Fresh

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
N03 Exclusive Chinse Chili Chicken Noodle Bowl 秘制鸡肉干拌面$15.95
Spicy
BD02 Diced Chicken in House Special Chili Sauce Bento 秘制鸡肉饭$13.95
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Five Bean Chili$7.00
with cilantro pesto, cheese, chopped red onion and cornbread
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Tofu with Sweet chili dipping sauce$7.00
Sweet chili and ground peanut dipping sauce.
Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Bean Chili$8.00
griddled corn bread, sour cream, scallion
Artifact Cider Project

438 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of House Chili Crisp$1.00
Chili Wontons$8.00
Nirvana

1680 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coriander & Chili Naan$5.00
PlantPub

675 West Kendall St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILI QUESO FRIES$10.00
Regular or sweet potato fries with housemade paprika queso and chili. GF
New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Bowl$12.00
Bowl of our Chili topped with Cheese, fresh diced Jalapeno and Onion, Surrounded by Tortilla chips.
NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Chili tofu$18.00
Singapore chili tofu with tenderloin mushroom onion salted black bean dries chili and cilantro
Chili Beef$29.00
Singapore chili beef with tenderloin mushroom onion salted black bean dries chili and cilantro
RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Thai Chili Gra Prao$10.95
ผัดกระเพราไก่สับ 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 Minced chicken with a fresh chili gra prao sauce
Fresh Thai Chili Gra Prao$15.95
🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶
(L) Chili Lime Fish$13.95
🌶🌶
Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Black Urfa Chili by Burlap & Barrel$9.00
Rich malty chilis with notes of raisin, espresso, summer night
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CON QUESO$9.00
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
CHILI CON CARNE$10.00
“texas cook off” style beef chili
no beans
Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large French Fries with Chili & Cheese Sauce$6.49
Large French Fries with Chili$6.49
Chili Ring$8.00
Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chili$7.50
hearty, filling & bursting w/ flavor
DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Sauce$1.00
Spicy Chili Lo Mein$12.00
Fresh egg noodles, spicy chili crisp, scallions, fresh garlic
8 oz Homemade Red Chili Oil$7.00
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Mac$15.75
homemade angus beef chili, crispy jalapenos
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese
Angus Beef Chili$6.00
with cheddar jack cheese
The Nu Dó Society

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili oil$0.25
TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sizzling Beef with Chili & Onion 十里香铁板牛$30.00
Ingredients: flank steak, egg, leek, onion, starch, salt, dry red chili, cooking wine, garlic, fresh curry leaf.
Juicy flank steak, it is hot and spicy and extremely aromatic
Gluten, egg and soy allergy
Chili Chicken 藤椒鸡$12.00
Ingredients: Chicken thigh, cucumber, peanut, parsley, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, chili powder, peppercorn oil.
Tender chicken thigh boiled and chilled, flavored with chili oil, garnish with cucumber, peanut and parsley. It is spicy with a little numbing on the tip of your tongue.
** PEANUT, Soy, gluten, sesame allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi Rise Bread Company

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili, frozen (pint)$17.00
Turkey Chili, frozen (pint)$11.50
All Star Sandwich Bar - Inman Square

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 Grilled Cheese with Soup or Chili$13.00
choose either a cup of chilli or creamy tomato soup
Chili Cheese Dog$11.00
grilled pearl all beef dog, jack cheese, texas state penn chili, chopped red onions and cilantro on grilled french bread
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
our hand cut fries topped with jack cheese, Texas State Penn Chilli, diced red onion, cilantro
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet'n Hot Chili Wings (5 pcs)$7.95
Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quart Of Vegan Chili$19.00
cold, ready for freezing or reheating throughout the week. No meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, and barley with hatch chilis and spices!
Vegan Chili & Chips$11.00
no meat substitutes here, just lots of yummy veggies, beans, barley, and spices with warm tortilla chips for dipping
Sal's Pizza

77 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
