Chili in Cambridge

Ingredients: Chicken thigh, cucumber, peanut, parsley, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, chili powder, peppercorn oil.

Tender chicken thigh boiled and chilled, flavored with chili oil, garnish with cucumber, peanut and parsley. It is spicy with a little numbing on the tip of your tongue.

** PEANUT, Soy, gluten, sesame allergy

***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION

