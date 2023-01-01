Chili dogs in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about Tasty Burger - Central Square Cambridge
Tasty Burger - Central Square Cambridge
23 Prospect Street, Cambridge
|CHILI CHEESE DOG
|$7.00
100% all-natural beef hot dog topped with Tasty beef chili & cheese sauce in a toasted non-GMO potato bun
More about Tasty Burger - Harvard Square
Tasty Burger - Harvard Square
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|CHILI CHEESE DOG
|$7.00
100% all-natural beef hot dog topped with Tasty beef chili & cheese sauce in a toasted non-GMO potato bun
More about State Park
State Park
15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge
|Chili-Cheese Dog
|$7.00
Chili-Cheese Dog: Pearl All Beef Frank, All Beef Chili, Warm Beer Cheese, Chopped White Onion