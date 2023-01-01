Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve chili dogs

Tasty Burger - Central Square Cambridge

23 Prospect Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE DOG$7.00
100% all-natural beef hot dog topped with Tasty beef chili & cheese sauce in a toasted non-GMO potato bun
More about Tasty Burger - Central Square Cambridge
Tasty Burger - Harvard Square

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE DOG$7.00
100% all-natural beef hot dog topped with Tasty beef chili & cheese sauce in a toasted non-GMO potato bun
More about Tasty Burger - Harvard Square
State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili-Cheese Dog$7.00
Chili-Cheese Dog: Pearl All Beef Frank, All Beef Chili, Warm Beer Cheese, Chopped White Onion
More about State Park
All Star Sandwich Bar

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$11.00
Grilled pearl all beef dog, jack cheese, Texas state pen chili, chopped red onions and cilantro on grilled drench bread
More about All Star Sandwich Bar

