Chipotle chicken in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean and Chipotle Chicken Omelet$17.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Mariposa Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Mariposa Bakery

424 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken$10.75
pressed with arugula, chipotle aioli & parmesan
More about Mariposa Bakery
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

 

b.good

301 Third Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good

