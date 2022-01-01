Chipotle chicken in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Black Bean and Chipotle Chicken Omelet
|$17.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Mariposa Bakery
424 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Chipotle Chicken
|$10.75
pressed with arugula, chipotle aioli & parmesan
Tasty Burger
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
b.good
301 Third Street, Cambridge
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg