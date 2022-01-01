Chocolate bars in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chocolate bars
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Chocolate Covered Halvah Bar
|$2.25
deli must have
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Chocolate Bars by jcoco, by Seattle Chocolate Co.
|$3.00
jcoco by Seattle Chocolate Co. These chocolate bars are bold and balanced, with colorful packaging. 1 oz
|Raaka Chocolate Bar
|$8.00
Raaka chocolate bars are made of unroasted dark chocolate from scratch, with traceable, high quality, and transparently traded single origin cacao, crafted into something uncommonly delicious!