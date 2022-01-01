Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Covered Halvah Bar$2.25
deli must have
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Bars by jcoco, by Seattle Chocolate Co.$3.00
jcoco by Seattle Chocolate Co. These chocolate bars are bold and balanced, with colorful packaging. 1 oz
Raaka Chocolate Bar$8.00
Raaka chocolate bars are made of unroasted dark chocolate from scratch, with traceable, high quality, and transparently traded single origin cacao, crafted into something uncommonly delicious!
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Mother Juice- Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit + Chocolate Bar$5.00
Vegan/GF chocolate bark with strawberry, blueberry, cherry, coconut and quinoa puffs.
More about Mother Juice- Harvard Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Cappuccino

Spaghetti

Panna Cotta

Baklava

White Pizza

Rice Bowls

Egg Rolls

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1823 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston