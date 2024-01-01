Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse cake in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chocolate mousse cake

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. (500 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. (500 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.30
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.00
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Ramen O' Bowl

1668 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
CONTAINS: nuts (cashew), gluten, soy
More about Ramen O' Bowl
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 inch triple chocolate mousse cake$38.00
individual triple chocolate mousse cake$6.30
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache. (500 cal, Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Lentil Soup

Aloo Tikkis

Tikka Masala

Cheesecake

Almond Cake

Crab Rangoon

Tuna Salad

Banana Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (710 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (710 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2466 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston