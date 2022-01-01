Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chopped salad$14.00
romaine, pears, snap peas, dried cranberries, shaved carrots, toasted seeds, maple-tahini dressing
chopped salad$15.00
cheese, treviso, pickled peppers
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

 

Puritan & Company

1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PR Chopped Salad
chopped salad$14.00
radicchio and red romaine tossed in lemon vinaigrette, with castelvetrano olives and crispy pita and a shmear of pistachio labne
Containes dairy, gluten, nuts (all can be ommitted)
More about Puritan & Company
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
chopped greek salad image

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
chopped greek salad$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
State Park image

 

State Park

1 Kendall Sq, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$14.00
A bowl with romaine, broccoli, black lentils, beets, watermelon radish, asparagus, craisins, a soft egg, and green goddess dressing
More about State Park

