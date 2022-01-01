Chopped salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve chopped salad
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|chopped salad
|$14.00
romaine, pears, snap peas, dried cranberries, shaved carrots, toasted seeds, maple-tahini dressing
|chopped salad
|$15.00
cheese, treviso, pickled peppers
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Puritan & Company
1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|PR Chopped Salad
|chopped salad
|$14.00
radicchio and red romaine tossed in lemon vinaigrette, with castelvetrano olives and crispy pita and a shmear of pistachio labne
Containes dairy, gluten, nuts (all can be ommitted)
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|chopped greek salad
|$12.00
chopped greek salad, roasted chicken, feta, chickpeas, kalamata olive, banana pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green goddess dressing (gf, w/o nuts) all possible salads modifications are listed.